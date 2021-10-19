Advertisement
Leaving No Stone Unturned With The World's First Play-To-Earn Platform H3RO3S: Gregory Crous, CEO

Undoubtedly, H3RO3S have truly reached a milestone in their journey of providing the blockchain community access to a play-to-earn platform in a record timing of eight days.

Published: 19 Oct 2021, Updated: 19 Oct 2021 5:42 pm

CEO of the world's first real-life play-to-earn gaming platform, H3RO3S, Gregory Crous, is one who has a good understanding of the diverse cultures across the globe. Gregory attended various international conferences, including the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, in 2019 and 2020. Gregory has also been able to make key strategic partnerships to strengthen his networking. He introduced and pitched the H3RO3S project to the business community. Moreover, Crous had a remarkable conversation held with Ex-Prime Minister Theresa May, which led to the adoption of H3RO3S in the UK market. Born in Switzerland and raised in South Africa, Gregory was capable enough to raise $500k with the help of investments from his family and friends at the mere age of nineteen.

Interestingly, that amount was only used in the building of the H3ROS3 app. Also, Gregory has used the COVID-19 pandemic as a starting gate for H3RO3S along with the services it provides. Since the pandemic's beginning, students have severely suffered from the inability to engage in social contact, which eventually affected their mental well-being.

Hence, H3RO3S provided a fun and interactive platform where friends or strangers can complete tasks and gain tokens while maintaining social distancing. The latest developments of H3RO3S include creating the H3RO token, which complements the ability for individuals to make money by connecting users on talent-based matching, to complete the tasks for one another and further receive rewards in the form of tokens.

At present, with H3RO3S, Gregory and his team have raised a total of $1.65 Million from industry heavyweights. Undoubtedly, H3RO3S have truly reached a milestone in their journey of providing the blockchain community access to a play-to-earn platform in a record timing of eight days. Gregory is currently finalising the partnerships with the launch pads and exchanges to fulfil his goal of making history by achieving the mark of boosting his venture by 1000x. The developers behind H3RO3S believe that "Everyone deserves the joy of opportunities". The company believes in the inclusivity of everyone regardless of race, ethnicity, or gender. It integrates people from all walks of life into its community. Their motto is, "It doesn't matter who you are or where you are from. Everyone deserves to fly! Use your talent to become your best possible version. Help yourself by helping others, and be rewarded for it. We are flying to the moon", gives the community a better insight about them as an organisation. At the same time, Gregory and his team are working to implement H3RO3S and its services in the United Kingdom by hiring business developers facilitating the expansion of H3RO3S services. Gregory Crous and his team will always remain a solid and trusted partner and continue to create strong values for their investors and users. 

