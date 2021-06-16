Learn The Best Online Business Strategies From India’s Leading Digital Marketing Experts At The Digital Masters Conference This Sunday

World-renowned human behaviour expert and best selling author Dr John Demartini will be joining India’s top 9 Digital Marketing leaders to share the best strategies to start and scale a successful online business at the Digital Masters Conference, taking place online this Sunday, June 20.

The Digital Masters Conference is organised by Success Gyan, a leading training platform that aims to increase access to the best in class training available in the world for Indians. They believe in bringing the best talent to India and taking India’s best talent to the world.

The event is ideal for Business Owners, Solopreneurs and Marketing Professionals. Attendees will learn from India’s finest digital marketing experts, including Siddharth Rajsekar, Avi Arya, Deepak Karanakaju, Gaurav Gurbaxani, Sorav Jain Gopal Krishnan, Kulwant Nagi, Sanjay Shenoy and Faheem Ahmed.

The conference will kick off with Dr.John Demartini’s exclusive keynote on how to have an astronomical vision for your life. He will also share a step by step process on how to determine your highest values and live by them.

From the 9 Digital Masters:

1.How To Grow Your Business Using Instagram (Sorav Jain)

2.How To Generate More Sales Using Micro Videos (Avi Arya)

3.How Learning Sales Can Make You Rich & Free (Deepak Kanakaraju)

4.How To Get A Million Organic Views On Your Website (Sanjay Shenoy)

5.How I Made $500K Sitting In A Small Town (Kulwant Nagi)

6.Nine Critical Digital Skills To Master In 2021 (Siddharth Rajsekar)

7.How To Run Million Rupee Facebook Ads (Gopal Krishnan)

8.How To Optimise Your Ads And Maximise Your Ad Spends (Faheem Ahmed)

9.How To Build Virtual Teams, Outsource Work & Save Costs (Gaurav Gurbaxani)

The offline edition of the Digital Masters Conference has been attended by over 3000 people in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai & Hyderabad. Success Gyan has widened the reach of this conference with its online version that has been attended by over 5000 people.

