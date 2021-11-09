Learn How To Adapt Strong Work Ethics With Lisa Hocker

A strong work ethic refers to the determination to work hard and the dedication to one’s job. Building this sense of value often takes time. Usually, children whose parents taught them to work ethics from a very young age are the ones who are easily able to adapt to different work conditions later on in life. Such was the case with Lisa Hocker. Lisa’s parents brought her up with a strong work ethic in New York with an older sister. As a result, she developed a deep understanding of the value of time and money.

Lisa moved to California to work as a prosecutor for five and a half years and then as a public defender and private criminal defence attorney for the remaining time. While practising law, she came across the idea of joining a direct selling company. As she first thought of it as a scam, Lisa hesitantly joined it without quitting her law practice. While she worked full time in court, she was also working in her side hustle. Meanwhile, she also had to look after her four young kids who went to three different schools. Thus, Lisa’s life was juggling from one duty to another.

But this is where her strong values regarding work came in handy. Lisa defined a simple and efficient system where she could do it all. To handle direct selling, she would only perform those actions that would eventually result in someone purchasing her product or joining her team. Within the first few months, Lisa had refined her daily methods of operation so well that she held the position of the biggest recruiter and sold the most products in her field. As she felt that people around her were inspired by her quick progress and increasingly efficient work methods, Lisa got the idea to monetize her intellectual property. With that, Lisa started her entrepreneurial journey.

Lisa’s first step in expanding her business was to compile her efficient methods and personal experiences into a book. As a result, she wrote and published Direct AF Sales, an ultimate guide to the world of sales. She taught the skills and mistakes she had learned over the years so that others could make the most out of it. The daily system she provided would help one dominate the profession of network marketing. Next, Lisa invented a “Sales Dice”, which included her five daily steps on five sides of the dice, and the remaining had other income-producing activities. Lastly, she created 14 videos that would only take up 10-20 minutes of the user but result in tips that could easily level up their business in no time!

Lisa Hocker’s understanding and sense of work ethic have helped her build her own business to the extent that she eventually closed her law practice to concentrate on her inventions fully. She intends to write another book and further expand her business, Direct AF Sales, LLC.