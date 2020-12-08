LBSIM: Grooming Socially Sensitive Business Leaders For Tomorrow

Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management (LBSIM) was established in 1995 to perpetuate the memory of India’s second Prime Minister, Late Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri, and to uphold his vision of establishing quality institutions. LBSIM celebrates its 25th anniversary and, we as Shastrians, take great pride in saying that we have always adhered to our values and worked towards our mission of nurturing and grooming socially sensitive business leaders with a global outlook, supported by research-led teaching and strategic national and international partnerships.

With its mission, Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management is cultivating leaders who think beyond the top and bottom lines of the business and are equally sensitive towards societal issues by walking on the same path that was embarked by our late prime minister Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri ji for the past 25 years. Supported by research-led teaching and strategic national and international partnerships, LBSIM has seen its students actively doing their bit towards the society via programs like “Ek Bharat Sreshth Bharat” and “Swatch Bharat Abhiyaan”.

(L)M. Venkaiah Naidu, Vice President of India. (R) Sudha Murty, Indian author

Having a vision to inculcate Leadership through Excellence in Value Based Management and Technical Education LBSIM tries to imbibe the teachings of Late Shri Lal Bahadur Shastriji within its curriculum. At the end of the program students attain much more than a degree. They gain the Shashtrian Values of honesty & integrity to adhere to high standards and ethics by all stakeholders in their thought, conduct and behaviour. They attain a commitment for striving towards quality results and a collaborative spirit helping them in their personal and professional lives.

The Institute offers an array of programmes starting with its flagship Two-Year Post Graduate Diploma in Management (General) to the Two-Year Full-Time Programme in Master of Computer Application. LBSIM is recognized by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), Ministry of Education, Government of India.

The Institute offers the following courses which are recognised by AICTE:

1. Two-Year Full-Time Post-Graduate Diploma in Management (General)

2. Two-Year Full-Time Post-Graduate Diploma in Management (Financial Management)

3. Two-Year Full-Time Post-Graduate Diploma in Management (Research & Business Analytics)

4. Three-Year Post-Graduate Diploma in Management (Part-Time)

5. 15 month Full-Time Post-Graduate Diploma in Management (Executive)

6. Fellow Programme in Management (FPM)

7. Two-Year Full-Time Master of Computer Application.

The PGDM (General) and PGDM (Financial Management) programmes have been accredited by National Board Accreditation (NBA) and have been accorded equivalence with MBA by Association of Indian Universities (AIU).

Students go through a rigorous and thorough selection procedure to secure admission in any of the programs and starts with shortlisting of applications based on CAT and GMAT scores. The Institute has a highly motivated and dedicated pool of faculty members spread over all functional and management areas such as Accounting & Finance, Economics, Operations Management, Human Resource Management, Business Law, Marketing Management, Strategic Management and Information Technology. The Institute also draws on visiting faculty from universities, business enterprises and research institutions.

The teaching methodology used at LBSIM is a judicious blend of lectures, seminars, case discussions, group presentations, management games, syndicate discussions, and special lectures by professionals from industry. Students are evaluated continuously through seminars, assignments, projects, quizzes, etc.

LBSIM campus has an impactful infrastructure. The campus hosts spacious, air-conditioned lecture halls and classrooms having Wi-Fi internet connectivity. All lecture halls and classrooms are equipped with whiteboard, multimedia projectors, notebook/laptops and modern sound system. The campus also hosts a well air-conditioned state-of-the-art library occupying two floors with its larger than life collection of documents in the form of books or reports, and other non-book materials, in varied areas of Management and Information Technology. It is well-equipped and has a dedicated E-Resource Section. It is subscribed to EBSCO (Business Source Complete), EMERALDE -- Journals, Sage E-Journals, IEEE-Computer Society Digital Library, PROWESSIQ-CMIE, CRISIL Research Database, Economic Outlook -- CMIE, Indiastat.com, Regional Business News, EBSCO – E book Business Collection, ET Cases and Harvard Business Publishing Cases etc. The Institute has a finance lab that was established with the help of Bloomberg, India. The lab has 12 terminals, accommodating space for 24 students and access to live feed of national and international finance market. LBSIM has a fully Wi-Fi enabled campus having twenty access points for 24X7 internet connectivity. The Computer Centre is equipped with over 100 networked computers having the latest licensed software and hardware offering 1:1 facility through its 100 Mbps lease line. The institute has another state-of-the-art infrastructure in the form of an Auditorium. With a seating capacity of around 280 people, all around Wi-Fi connectivity and magnificent sound and light systems, the auditorium is a spectacular stage to conduct any events or seminars of national and international standard.

The Analytics Lab at LBSIM is equipped with latest tools required for Descriptive Analytics, Predictive Analytics, Big Data Analytics and Business Analytics with the support of SAS India, IBM SPSS, IBM AMOS and EViews. The Video Conference Room is a state-of-the-art 70-seater hall, equipped with two 46” LCD display, smart board and latest video conference facility. It can support 3 systems at 3 different locations and can broadcast the programme in the auditorium also. The institute houses a cafeteria that provides different cuisines to its students during breakfast, lunch, and dinner time. The institute has well-equipped medical facilities.

Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of management focuses on both academic as well as non-academic development and believe in giving back to the society by working for social causes while creating socially sensitive leaders. Our social welfare club SPARSH promotes the principles and values of our leader and has collaborated with various NGOs like JAGRITI AND PRAVAH who organize activities for the deprived children, visiting old age homes, orphanages, etc.

In addition to SPARSH, LBSIM conducts a RURAL IMMERSION PROGRAM which aims at understanding the problems of the people living in villages and provide solutions. In 2019, this was organized in collaboration with Shiv Ganga, Jhabua, an NGO based in Jhabua, Madhya Pradesh. LBSIM also conducts a SOCIAL IMMERSION PROGRAM in association with NSDC with an objective to expose our students to sectors of the society and economy otherwise missed by regular management education.

Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management instituted the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Award for Excellence in 2000 which is given to a distinguished Indian for his/her outstanding achievements in the field of management, public administrator, public affairs, education or Institution building, art & culture and sports. The Award is given every year on 1st October on the eve of the birth anniversary of Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri and carries a cash award of Rs. Five Lakh plus a Citation and a Plaque. The last two year’s awardees are Dr. Manju Sharma and Mr. Fali Nariman. This year the award is conferred upon Ms. Sudha Murty for her philanthropic activities virtually by the Hon’ble Vice President of India.

Today, the globalized nature of the world of business and its interface with the emerging markets in the backdrop of ubiquity of technology and increasing pace of unpredictability have mandated to move into a new business equation that requires different mindset and sets of skills to an even greater extent than they conventionally had in the past. Business Continuity Management (BCM) can enable the continuance of key business processes to gain competitive advantage in today’s contemporary marketplace. The big challenge Covid-19 pandemic pose was to maintain the quality education for every institution. LBSIM in these unforeseen times managed to keep the qualitative side up. Online education was a new challenge, but the commitment to the silver jubilee batch made them to excel. The faculty continues with full dedication. From virtual classes to events, 2020 batch of LBSIM students are shining through. These features make us proud to be SHASTRIANS.

