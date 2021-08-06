Taking forward Gandhiji's dream, "Village development is the country's development," Youth State Secretary of the Congress party, Kuldeep Gurjar, had started a grand campaign named "Yuva Chale Gaon Gaon" in June 2019. Giving a brief about the progress of the campaign, Kuldeep Gurjar said, "Till now the campaign has been implemented in more than 100 villages and is continuing to inspire the youth for rural development, due to which new enthusiasm and energy have been infused among the youth associated with the party. They are not only participating in this campaign in the villages but also contributing to developing the rural areas with full enthusiasm."

The campaign "Yuva Chale Gaon Gaon" was started by Kuldeep Gurjar in 2019, with the motive to spread awareness about the importance of rural development and the involvement of youth for the improvement of the life of people in villages. He strongly believes that it is the villages where the real India can be seen. If, as a leader, he will bring some development for a better India, it will begin from the villages today.

Since the inception of his career, he has been socially and politically active in Haryana's Sohna Vidhan Sabha. With a family background of three generations, serving the political and social areas of the region, Kuldeep Gurjar is a firm believer in the ethics and working of the organisation and is always eager to connect with the people at the grassroots level.

Senior regional leader Kuldeep Gurjar began the campaign with the aim of strengthening the organisation in the Sohna assembly constituency and connecting youth, elderly and women with the party.

Talking about the "Yuva Chale Gaon Gaon" campaign, Kuldeep Gurjar said, "When I started the campaign, I had taken an oath to develop the rural areas. I open-heartedly welcomed the youth who joined the campaign and assured them that they would be given full respect."

Kuldeep Gurjar has also initiated several other programs socially and politically to help and connect with the youth at the grassroots level, earn the trust of the public and encourage the youth for rural development.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine