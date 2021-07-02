Kritika Malik Has Set The Social Media Abuzz With Her Scintillating Online Presence

Social media has given rise to many talents who have showcased their work and garnered adulation from fans and followers from across the world. One such influensive social media star who has risen to the top and created a frenzy in the online world is Kritika Malik. She has achieved popularity in a short time, and her fans are growing in numbers with each passing day. So what is it that makes Kritika a favourite of the online world that has gained her a humongous fan following? It's her chutzpah and her presence which is endearing to the core. Her charming looks and aura have swept her followers off their feet. She came to the limelight as a TikTok star and later transitioned to Instagram, where she's a huge range. Her engaging content keeps the audience engaged and asking for more. One can proudly say that she has achieved what many can only dream of within a short span of time, whereas people take years to achieve this kind of popularity after years of hard work.

When asked what made her choose this field and go ahead in it, she says, "Performing and getting involved in creative work has always been my passion since my young days. Eventually, I took up my passion as a profession growing up and landed up being a social media star." Her reels are loved by followers, and all her videos make it to the viral list in no time, making her one of the most influential online personalities of present times. Most of her videos feature her with her husband though both have a separate fan following, but they are loved as a couple, and that is evident by the number of views and likes their videos garner. Their onscreen histrionics is extraordinary, making them the darling of netizens who wait eagerly for their latest uploads. This powerhouse of talent has enough potential to star in a mainstream Bollywood movie, and she is undoubtedly game for it.

Talking about her endeavours outside social media, she has featured in songs like 'Maachis' and 'Yamraj', which showcased her diverse skills as an actor. Furthermore, she runs a YouTube channel named 'Family Fitness' that has a huge follower base of 2 million. Her out of the box innovative ideas have helped her grow and attain these optimum levels of success which seem unattainable for many. "Keep doing what you love and follow your passion because that's what going to give you inner peace and excel in your personal as well as professional endeavours," says Kritika as a parting shot.

