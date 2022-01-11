Advertisement
Tuesday, Jan 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Outlook Spotlight

Krishna Sharma: Youngest Producer And Millionaire

He is right now working on a project with none other than Ankit Tiwari which will be released in February 2021.

Krishna Sharma: Youngest Producer And Millionaire
Krishna Sharma

Trending

Krishna Sharma: Youngest Producer And Millionaire
outlookindia.com
2022-01-11T18:49:37+05:30

More stories from
View All

Published: 11 Jan 2022, Updated: 11 Jan 2022 6:49 pm

Krishna Sharma who was born and brought up in Kolkata is leading his life by being an example for millions of people who want to follow their dreams. Krishna is 25 years old and highly talented and filled with versatility. Krishna is a producer, till date he has produced a number of blockbuster songs as well as movies some of which are on the famous OTT platform like Netflix.

With every passing moment he is paving his way through becoming a well-known face across the country. He has opened numerous production houses named The Ace Entertainment, Soul Music House, Hitmakers Productions with offices in Mumbai all of which are counted in the list of prestigious production houses in the Bollywood film industry.

He is someone who likes to grow and experiment things. As someone being open to trying on anything new that he likes he stepped into Crypto as well as the share building industry. Right now he is managing all of his work efficiently without any problem.

He had produced some of the spectacular music under the label of Zee Music Company like "Aakhri Baar" starring Parth Samthan and Shakti Mohan. He is right now working on a project with none other than Ankit Tiwari which will be released in February 2021. Other than this is soon coming up with a few amazing projects in this very year on which he is constantly working.

Krishna has been working on and producing the Netflix series "8" starring Shraddha Kapoor releasing in 2023. Soon we are going to see his work again on the OTT platform. He has also produced some of the promising movies like " Indoo Ki Jawani" ," Guilty " , "Bulbul" and many more. He always aims at giving out movies or series with some significant message to the public as he thinks it is a medium of communication as well by which we can bring some change in our society. As it's all about the small steps that results in big success.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

Along the way as a maker, Krishna Sharma has worked with numerous unmistakable characters of media outlets like Badshah, Rannvijay Singha, Prince Narula, and numerous other MTV stars. Amazingly, he additionally coordinated Squadrann Talent Hunt with Rannvijay Singha with his firm The Ace Entertainment, across urban areas of India.

Krishna Sharma has made considerable progress and made his heritage in media outlets by giving significant hits in music and TV and is additionally meaning to make it in the web space.

His hard work is well recognized as he is the Youngest Producer of Bollywood not only this he is also one of the Youngest Millionaires Of India.

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Diwakar Tiwari- A Diligent Entrepreneur Weaving Change In Digital Marketing World

Diwakar Tiwari- A Diligent Entrepreneur Weaving Change In Digital Marketing World

DJ Pranav Desai & His Outstanding Passion For Music

Flywheel Energy Storage India: AMBER KINETICS – The Industry Leader

KYE Global: India’s biggest community for prominent entrepreneurs and influencers

How Fabbeu Is Changing The Way Skin Care Marketing Works

Behind Talkies: The Fast Becoming Go-To Place For Tamil Entertainment News

Bnwwear – A Brand That Pushes The Boundaries Of Fashion By Providing A Holistic Welfare To Those In Need

Innovation Is The Key To Feed The Consumer Need

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Trent Boult In 300-Club As New Zealand Rout Bangladesh To Tie Series

Trent Boult In 300-Club As New Zealand Rout Bangladesh To Tie Series

Blaze Of Sorrow

Blaze Of Sorrow

New Zealand Give Memorable Farewell To Ross Taylor

New Zealand Give Memorable Farewell To Ross Taylor

Golden Globes 2022: Best Of The Golden Globe Red Carpet

Golden Globes 2022: Best Of The Golden Globe Red Carpet

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

A Beauty Pageant That Transforms Lives. Haut Monde Mrs. India Worldwide 2021 Winner Is Gorgeous Amisha Sethi

A Beauty Pageant That Transforms Lives. Haut Monde Mrs. India Worldwide 2021 Winner Is Gorgeous Amisha Sethi

How To Foster A Positive Mindset And Stay Self-Motivated Amidst Adversity: Benjamin Berg

How To Foster A Positive Mindset And Stay Self-Motivated Amidst Adversity: Benjamin Berg

Actor/Producer Arradhya Maan Has A Busy Year Ahead

Actor/Producer Arradhya Maan Has A Busy Year Ahead

Battle Grounds Mobile India includes Kaztro Gaming's Voice Pack In The Game

Battle Grounds Mobile India includes Kaztro Gaming's Voice Pack In The Game

Read More from Outlook

Beware Of BNPL: Buy Now But Know How Much You Will Have To Pay Later

Beware Of BNPL: Buy Now But Know How Much You Will Have To Pay Later

Madhuparna Roy Sukul / Small loans and no paperwork make BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes an attractive choice, but know that they are riddled with risks for the indisciplined borrower

How Crypto Fear and Greed Index Reflects The Market Sentiment: All You Need to Know

How Crypto Fear and Greed Index Reflects The Market Sentiment: All You Need to Know

Harsh Kumar / Crypto Fear and Greed Index measure the sentiment of the cryptocurrency market. While it is an indicator of the overall market sentiment, an investing decision has to be based on several other inputs.

Decoding The Politics Behind Novak Djokovic’s Visa Battle With Australian Government

Decoding The Politics Behind Novak Djokovic’s Visa Battle With Australian Government

Ankit Kumar Singh / Current Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison seems to be gaining political mileage by denying the world's No.1 tennis player Novak Djokovic entry in the first Grand Slam of the year.

Covid-19 Spike In Delhi But Demand For Oxygen Support Low: Top Covid Hospitals

Covid-19 Spike In Delhi But Demand For Oxygen Support Low: Top Covid Hospitals

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital in Delhi, which is one of India’s biggest hospitals for dedicated facilities for Covid-19 patients, hasn’t received a single Omicron-confirmed patient to date which required oxygen support.

Advertisement