Krishna Sharma: Youngest Producer And Millionaire

Krishna Sharma who was born and brought up in Kolkata is leading his life by being an example for millions of people who want to follow their dreams. Krishna is 25 years old and highly talented and filled with versatility. Krishna is a producer, till date he has produced a number of blockbuster songs as well as movies some of which are on the famous OTT platform like Netflix.

With every passing moment he is paving his way through becoming a well-known face across the country. He has opened numerous production houses named The Ace Entertainment, Soul Music House, Hitmakers Productions with offices in Mumbai all of which are counted in the list of prestigious production houses in the Bollywood film industry.

He is someone who likes to grow and experiment things. As someone being open to trying on anything new that he likes he stepped into Crypto as well as the share building industry. Right now he is managing all of his work efficiently without any problem.

He had produced some of the spectacular music under the label of Zee Music Company like "Aakhri Baar" starring Parth Samthan and Shakti Mohan. He is right now working on a project with none other than Ankit Tiwari which will be released in February 2021. Other than this is soon coming up with a few amazing projects in this very year on which he is constantly working.

Krishna has been working on and producing the Netflix series "8" starring Shraddha Kapoor releasing in 2023. Soon we are going to see his work again on the OTT platform. He has also produced some of the promising movies like " Indoo Ki Jawani" ," Guilty " , "Bulbul" and many more. He always aims at giving out movies or series with some significant message to the public as he thinks it is a medium of communication as well by which we can bring some change in our society. As it's all about the small steps that results in big success.

Along the way as a maker, Krishna Sharma has worked with numerous unmistakable characters of media outlets like Badshah, Rannvijay Singha, Prince Narula, and numerous other MTV stars. Amazingly, he additionally coordinated Squadrann Talent Hunt with Rannvijay Singha with his firm The Ace Entertainment, across urban areas of India.

Krishna Sharma has made considerable progress and made his heritage in media outlets by giving significant hits in music and TV and is additionally meaning to make it in the web space.

His hard work is well recognized as he is the Youngest Producer of Bollywood not only this he is also one of the Youngest Millionaires Of India.