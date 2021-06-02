Know Your Relationship Compatibility By Date Of Birth: Dr Vinay Bajrangi

Birds of the same feather flock better together – apply this proverb to one of the most important aspect of human life: Marriage. You will find it makes a lot of sense. Apply the words "same feather" with the "relationship compatibility", and you get a lot of insights into how would be the relationship compatibility between the two human being in their married life: be it love or arranged marriage.

We all know relationship compatibility factors between the two persons is the foundation for any successful love relationship. One can feel compatibility with the opposite partner apparently to a large extent but then how to verify and get authentic confirmation on this compatibility. So we spoke to one of the best astrologers in India: Dr Vinay Bajrangi in this series of Astrology articles. He explained all factors of relationship compatibility by date of birth and its importance for any successful marriage from a common man's perspective.

Q – What does the compatibility mean in astrology?

DVB - The word compatibility means capability or adorability to adjust with each other. In astrology compatibility means synastry: astrological technique of determining compatibility between two individuals. The word compatibility starts with being able to exist, live and work together in a relationship and extends to the capability to adapt, adjust and have harmony with each other at different aspects of life post marriage.

The relationship compatibility with date of birth is the main foundation for any successful love life, and if you marry after evaluating the relationship compatibility with the future life partner, you are moving in the right direction. Every person is identified by a particular Zodiac sign and will marry the person of the same or another Zodiac signs. And that is what is Zodiac signs compatibility in astrology.

Q - What is zodiac signs compatibility by date of birth?

DVB – You see, twelve Signs in astrology are divided into four categories based on their fundamental element, characteristics, natural behaviour, & traits that have a close intrinsic relationship with the other Zodiac Signs.

I can give you a brief on Zodiac signs compatibility by date of birth here from a common person's perception. Because to analyse such things are technical astrological expertise. And I would prefer not to divulge much of these critical and scientific facts here.

There are twelve Zodiac Signs in astrology which are divided into four categories. These are:

Fire Signs: Aries, Leo & Sagittarius (Passionate, Dynamic)

Air Signs - Gemini, Libra & Aquarius (Rational, Intellectual, Analytical)

Earth Signs – Taurus, Virgo & Capricorn (Conservative, Realistic, Stable).

Water Signs – Cancer, Scorpio & Pisces (Sensitive, Emotional).

Each category, as signified by the name itself & its basic characteristics, plays an important role in judging their compatibility with other signs based on birth details. I can, in short, tell you the best compatibility of some of the signs with the other signs. Aries are best compatible with Gemini, Taurus best compatible with Capricorn and Cancer best compatible with Scorpio. And like that, there are defined guidelines in Vedic Astrology as to which sign is best & least compatible with the other Zodiac Signs. One can read the broader guidelines on the Zodiac Signs compatibility on my website & many other good astrology websites.

As briefed above, each Zodiac sign has some inherited characteristics, and Zodiac Signs compatibility means conformability of one Zodiac sign to the other Zodiac Sign(s). It means level of tolerance and ability to adjust and adapt to the other person.

And Zodiac Signs compatibility indicates the ability and tolerance level of a person of one Zodiac sign with the person of other sign(s) in terms of harmony, zeal, love and overall relationship factors.

Better the compatibility between two zodiac signs; better the relationship & lower the compatibility: poor the relationship between two individuals. Checking Zodiac signs compatibility plays a significant role in love and relationship and should be reviewed before two persons enter into any marriage relationship.

As per Vedic astrology, one should try to check Zodiac signs compatibility by Moon Sign. Checking Zodiac Signs compatibility by date of birth can only give you a broader idea as this is based on the chart at the time of birth. But life events & behaviour of the person at different stages of life can change some of the characteristics of any person. Therefore, it is always better to test compatibility based on a person's updated stage of life at the time of entering into a relationship.

Q- What is relationship compatibility by date of birth?

DVB – Relationship is the soul for successful married love life and checking relationship compatibility by date of birth is the gateway to know what quality of married life a person will have. In my two decades of practising Vedic Astrology, I have been advising on checking the relationship compatibility with date of birth before entering into a marriage relationship. This indicates how consistent you are with other sign(s). Your zodiac sign is the right way to find if the quality of your friendship, love life, sexual compatibility would be perfect or troubled married life. Vedic astrology can make sufficient predictions regarding a person's identity vis-a-vis our relationships with others. And this is what you come to know by checking relationship compatibility by your birth charts.

Zodiac love compatibility check is a wonderful tool that can help you find the right match for you. It can also help you know the genuine reasons you are attracted to a person and dislike another person, though none is bad as an individual. Checking yourself with love compatibility by date of birth will help you know how you connect or relate yourself to others and vice versa that decides the quality of your relationship. Each element and zodiac sign has weaknesses and strengths that either in the pair would have. That is how checking your astrological compatibility is key to your harmonious love life. It also enables you to know if you will face any challenges with your loved one. Bear in mind that the better you understand your identity, the better you will adapt yourself to your love signs.

Q - What is your final advice on checking the love compatibility before marriage?

DVB - Although zodiac signs compatibility check is the right way to start, taking a glance at your sign will not familiarize you with the whole story regarding your relationships. One can get an overall idea of relationship compatibility by date of birth on my website and many other good astrology websites. Put in your correct birth details on these sites, and you get an overall panorama of Zodiac signs compatibility. But if you ask me, this is like getting an online horoscope matching report. One can use these compatibility tools to check the elementary compatibility percentage between you and your loved ones. But the final decision needs to vetted through many practical aspects between the two persons, including financial and family background and obligations.

These were the excerpt of our discussions with Dr Vinay Bajrangi in the series of astrology articles revealing similar insights of Vedic Astrology. Dr Vinay Bajrangi is one of best marriage astrologer in India. One can connect with him through his website www.vinaybajrangi.com or his office on +91 9278665588 / 9278555588.

