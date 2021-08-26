Kimmy Nagpal A Fashion Blogger Who Breaks The Stereotype 'I-M-Possible'

Life is never easy for those who have the power to dream. It is full of roadblocks. Post crossing one, they then are ready to meet and deal with another. However, with each successful attempt to conquer those challenges, they gain enough fortitude to face another struggle. We have all come across the famous phrase "Nothing is impossible" several times, but very few have heard the version, "Nothing is impossible; the word itself says I m possible", which was penned by a famous philanthropist. This remark has touched many people's lives since it conveys a strong message of optimism. One such person who was touched by this quote and then transformed her life using this mantra is Kimmy Nagpal.

Kimmy Nagpal is a traveller and a famous fashion blogger who, in just a few years, has amassed an impressive fan base. Another famous quote, "Where there is a will, there is a way", appropriately defines Kimmy Nagpal's life journey to date. Success necessitates hard work and persistence, and Kimmy has defied the obstacles and fulfilled her goals.

Since her teenage years, Kimmy Nagpal has been fascinated by beauty, retail trends, and fashion statements. Despite the obstacles and societal taboos, she began travelling and writing blogs and became an influencer in 2019.

She has always wanted to explore the world, learn more about cultures, and continue to capture fashion in a beautiful way for the rest of the world to witness. Her fascination for fashion led her to acquire a bachelor's degree in Fashion Technology from Jaipur. She landed a low-paying job as a fashion designer at a textile company post her graduation.

Gradually, people began recognizing her work. A few brands gave her opportunities to collaborate with them, which slowly boosted her confidence and later helped her get brand collaborations with famous brands like Craftsvilla, NewU, Daniel Wellington, Yoins, etc., over Instagram.

"Nothing is impossible," Kimmy stated. "If you believe, you will be able to blossom, create, be happy, make your dreams a reality, and have whatever you want. If you strongly believe something is possible, you will be able to carry it out, and your dreams will surely come true.

Everything is determined by one's mindset--everything is achievable if you make a decision and take action", she adds.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine