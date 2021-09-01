Kartik Sharma – A young fashion model and an inspiration to many.

“The secret to modelling is not perfect. What one needs is a face that people can identify in a second. You have to be given what’s needed by nature, and what’s needed is to bring something new.”

With these motivating words, I would like to introduce an inspiration for many Teenagers and a sensational Model, “Mr Kartik Sharma”. A supermodel in the fashion industry, with his dedication and hard effort, has achieved multiple milestones and that too at a very young age. Kartik is the Brand Ambassador of India’s leading event management company, appreciated by Dynamic entrepreneur “Purujit Singh” for its excellence.

Kartik has presently collaborated with several leading photographers and production houses present in the industry for shoots. With exceptional talent, an alluring look, a magnificent personality and uniqueness, Kartik have grabbed the opportunity to get a lead role in an upcoming music video featured by Big Projects, BS & NS PRODUCTIONS.

Modelling isn’t just about doing fashionable walks, abs, great height, perfect jawline and good looking face. It’s all about dealing with constant pressure, staying fit all the time, be consistent in workouts, practice new looks, stay dedicated to learning, and most important be loyal to the passion.

Speaking about his journey, Karthik said, “I don’t worry about difficulties because they are a part of life and facing them makes me stronger one should learn from their mistakes and keep moving forward to achieve success.”

Apart from being a fitness freak, he also practices meditation to keep his body come and vibrant. One must not stop learning; with this ideology, Kartik always aims to keep working and improving his skills consistently. He also believes in being mentally healthy as that’s the way one can achieve a great physique.

The amount of hard work he puts in will surely be sufficient to have a bright future and a long way to go ahead during the ever-evolving business. Kartik is an enthusiastic, young, and focuses individual from the capital city, Delhi. With a strong reputation, Kartik has signed for India’s leading event company with Big Projects, and now he is also the brand ambassador for the same. Recently Kartik got appreciated by Comedian Raju Srivastava & he also represented Big Projects company in Ayodhya Fashion Runway Eve in Lucknow.

Kartik was recently awarded by MTV fame Aahna Sharma.

Through his journey, we can learn that one must not stop working towards their dream. From consistent learning and strong dedication, we can achieve what we are thriving to achieve.

