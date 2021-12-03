Advertisement
Friday, Dec 03, 2021
Kamal Cheema - A Name Which Is Gaining Recognition For Her Acting, Modelling And Writing Skills

Kamal Cheema has grasped the roots of distinct fields with élan and is racing ahead at a fast pace by acing in all.

Kamal Cheema

2021-12-03T19:50:07+05:30

Published: 03 Dec 2021, Updated: 03 Dec 2021 7:50 pm

We have seen many talented individuals who possess multidisciplinary skills across various subjects. Their ability to grasp the nitty-gritty's that belong to extremely opposite zones is done with ease owing to their diverse knowledge that can manage various fields' affairs. These are remarkably accomplished people who have done exceedingly well in every sphere of life, having gained recognition for their work and even won awards. Talking about such go-getters reminds us of one name who has done exceptionally well in her career, spanning multiple fields. Kamal Cheema is an extremely talented individual who has shone brightly in acting, modelling, and writing.

Kamal is a renowned name in the fashion modelling industry and is known for her work, which has won her loads of appreciation from all quarters. Her list of accomplishments is so vast that it is not possible to mention them all at a go. This powerhouse of talent from Mumbai has reached these levels of success due to her hard work, dedication, and focus, which she has taken seriously right from the beginning and has never failed to underperform in any task handed out over to her to date. You might see her dabbling around different zones and coming out as a winner in all. She has her hands full of acting and modelling assignments. During her journey, she has won many awards like the Shivaji award and best actor award in 2018, international supermodel title winner of 2019 and perfect woman award and the best author award 2021.

Kamal has been a part of many prestigious modelling projects and has been on the covers of many elite magazines apart from many fashion shows and Punjabi music videos. As a writer and director, her latest project, 'Kirsanistan', exceeded her own expectations and came out well. Furthermore, she will also be seen in a Bollywood project, 'Kya main galat' soon, which the audiences will definitely like. Kamal says that this is just the beginning, and there's much more in store for the audience. Her upcoming projects are lined up for the coming year, which she's confident will enthral all and win hearts big time.

To know more, follow her on Instagram: www.instagram.com/kamalcheema_official.

 

