Wednesday, Dec 15, 2021
Jyotsna Bedi’s Top Notch Anchoring Skills Are Something One Can’t Miss

Jyotsna has mastered being brutally honest revelations about insider techniques, tricks, maneuvers, deals and secrets of television news.

Jyotsna Bedi, News Anchor

2021-12-15T19:33:37+05:30

Published: 15 Dec 2021, Updated: 15 Dec 2021 7:33 pm

The rewards of being on the air are vast. Successful television news anchors enjoy notoriety, respect and riches. However, life is not for everyone. To get to the top, you must move around the country, endure long hours under difficult working conditions, and tolerate low starting salaries. If you have the stuff to survive the vetting process, you can be the one delivering the news to the masses. This is the most difficult time in television history to get an on-air job. Jyotsna Bedi is one such name who has created wonders with her anchoring skills. Anchors are being laid off in droves, and there are hundreds of applicants for every job opening. But Jyotsna succeeds in television news. She knows the tricks of the trade. No one is born with the ability to effortlessly read a teleprompter or know exactly what to say on live television. She has skills that are honed with experience. She has learned a proper way to master these skills, thus having a huge advantage over everyone else.

Jyotsna has mastered being brutally honest revelations about insider techniques, tricks, manoeuvres, deals and secrets of television news. From The brutal truth about the TV news business. What one needs to know before starting your TV news career. How to create a winning resume tape that will get you a job. How to get a news director to notice you and hire you. Tips on how to look your best with wardrobe, makeup, and body language. How to do a reporter standup that gets you noticed. How to read a teleprompter like a pro. Secret anchor and reporter tricks. The truth about talent agents and contracts. How to transition from reporter to anchor. How to get promoted and jump to bigger news markets. How to survive a career crisis. How to avoid common mistakes that can setback or even destroy your career. Jyotsna knows it all, making her one of the most experienced anchors of today’s time.

Jyotsna knows who they are talking about and how it will help engage the viewers. Only a real television news anchor can teach you how to be a real news anchor, believes Jyotsna.

 

