JK Tyre’s Journey In India, For India

Over the last 4 decades, JK Tyre has innovated the tyre industry in India. As pioneer of Radials way back in 1977, the company has led the radial tyre revolution. Being a preferred brand in the Truck Bus Radial segment, it is the first and only manufacturer to cross the 20 million TBR milestone in 2020.

Starting with a base capacity of 0.5 million tyres per annum, JK Tyre has grown multifold and currently has an installed capacity of more than 32 million tyres per annum spread over 9 strategically located state-of-the-art manufacturing plants in India and 3 in Mexico.

From a mere 10000 cars per annum, India has emerged to be one of the largest markets in the world as well as a global automotive manufacturing hub. JK Tyre is proud to be a partner with leading automotive brands.

JK Tyre offers tyres across the entire range of Two-wheeler, Passenger and Commercial vehicles as well as Off the highway and speciality tyres. JK Tyre is the first company in India to launch its indigenous ‘Smart Tyre’ range. This is in line with the Company’s ethos of green technology, and road safety as it reduces carbon footprints through lower emission, higher fuel efficiencies, and superior tyre life and provides greater tyre safety.

We are governed by the approach – Indian tyres for Indian roads, and, best in class Indian products for the globe. Our state-of-the-art global R&D & Technology Centre, Raghupati Singhania Center of Excellence (RPSCOE) in Mysuru plays a key role in positioning JKTyre on the global map.

JK Tyre is a Green Tyre Co with a philosophy of doing business with safety and sustainability. Our approach towards Health Safety and Environment has enabled all our manufacturing facilities in India to have received the prestigious Sword of Honour Award from British Safety Council, UK.

Our Environment, Social and Governance initiatives are built around 5P’s sustainability platform -People, Product, Process, Profit, Planet. Over the years the carbon footprint has been moderated by over 50%. JK Tyre is proud to be single use plastic free at all the plants and zero waste to landfill.

Over the years, we have positioned ourselves as a one-stop shop for all customer requirements. One of the key reasons for this success has been our close association with trade partners who have provided invaluable support in deepening our market presence and evolving from a product selling company to a consumer solutions centric organization by implementing digital technologies across all functions. By geography, JK Tyre products are available across 90 % of the country through a 6000 strong channel partner network including 600 Brand shops -Steel Wheels for passenger tyres and 50 Truck Wheels who provide complete Tyre solutions to commercial vehicle customers. The Indian market has been the center of our business and we are committed to living up to the reputation of being the ‘pioneer of radials in India’ and bring innovative products for the industry.

JK Tyre is recognized as a Trusted and Iconic Brand and continues to be the first and only Indian Tyre “Superbrand” and has been recognized so for the eighth consecutive year. In 2021 it has been awarded “Iconic India Brand” by Economic Times.

It is not only with tyres but JK Tyre has ensured that the Indian flag flies high in the Global Motorsport arena. As pioneers of motorsport at JK we have always encouraged talent.

JK Tyre continues to be driven by its core value of ‘Caring for People’. An accolade of “Great Place to work” proves beyond doubt that people care is at the core of all activities at JK Tyre. Our areas of CSR engagement are Education, Community health, Sustainable livelihoods development, and Environment. It is our endeavor to touch the lives of the marginalised and align with United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals. JK Tyre proactively and extensively supported the nation, and all internal & external stakeholders in the fight against Covid -19’

With its unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and technology JK Tyre continues to be the ‘Desh Ka Tyre’ (Wheels of the Nation).

