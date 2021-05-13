Jeevan Tiwari Makes It Big As A Digital Marketer In The Industry

Digital marketing is a trend which is taking the industry by a storm. People have been engaged in building a credible social presence as it is the most important aspect to enhance the image in the market. Having an expert to guide you through the aspects of this ocean is of quite prominence. Jeevan Tiwari is one such digital marketer, who understands exactly what the clients need and hence, crediting his knowledge has flourished in the field.

Founder of Ezee Digital Marketing Company, the 20-year-old virtuoso procures brands and forms effective strategies and campaigns to establish themselves digitally in the competitive market. At such a tender age, he is already the owner of four other high-growth firms that possess the title of being the highest turnover company of digital marketing in India making him a millionaire with his entrepreneurial instinct.

Born and brought up in Gujarat, Jeevan had worked tirelessly to realise the dreams he weaved. Generating an annual turnover of more than Rs 3 million, Jeevan is not only being exemplary with his endeavors for millennials but the older generations as well. No roadblock ever made him stop and wonder if he was doing it right or not. He had the mind of an entrepreneur which propelled him towards taking noteworthy initiatives.

Being a pioneer during this era of digitization, CEO of Ezee, Jeevan Tiwari says, “The world is seeing a digital shift right now. With everything going online, the work of a digital marketer has also increased. It requires expert knowledge on the subject to make a difference in the analytics. I'll like to advice all the aspirants that if you want to enter this field, do your thorough research and you'll be ready to touch horizons.”

Hailed in the digital marketing world for his sound know-how and extensive SEO, Social media, and an elite set of digital skills, Jeevan is a living inspiration of visualizing dreams with a results-driven approach. Having an inquisitive and practical approach towards problem-solving, he is leading several organizations from the front and has taken them to indomitable heights.

Due to his expertise and commitment to work diligently, he has been the top choice of clients for services such as web development, app development, search engine optimization, influencer management, celebrity management, providing PR expertise, social media marketing, and many more.

It is due to consistent efforts of such people that the digital industry have been able to see the boom in the recent times. Jeevan is undoubtedly one of the best the industry has seen so far.

