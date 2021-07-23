Jeetujayson Raju's New Book

Celebrity PR agent and the founder of Impact Media, Jeetujayson Raju, co-authored a book titled "Escape the rat race" in a virtual event. The book talks about getting out of the rat race and doing what inspires you. But what can the book "Escape the rat race" tell us about coming out of the shackles? The book gives some valuable insight into making the transition from a work-life that you don't resonate with to a work-life that you feel is worth your time & energy.

A mental health advocate and Co-author Jeetujayson Raju has never stepped back on talking about depression and anxiety and how limiting yourself can affect you. His battle with clinical depression and his determination to get out of it inspired a lot of people. Commenting on his journey, he said, "Fighting these mental clouds is like fighting a Chinese finger trap. The more you pull on it to escape, the tighter it grips around your fingers. The solution is a counter-intuitive one. Don't pull."

Jeetujayson's new book serves to encourage people who feel stuck in a dead-end job that doesn't allow them to grow. Or if you think that the company you work for limits your growth potential, for whatever reason. The book also caters to the people who want to work for themselves and not for others. Jeetujayson Raju also added that "There is nothing wrong about the corporate way of work. But if you are not happy with the work you do, you need to find one that works. Often, this is scary and holds many people back from exploring, especially if you have a family the risks are even higher.''The book is a boon for people who feel stuck in a dead-end job that doesn't allow them to grow and desperately wants to come out of it.

Informative and inspiring, "Escape the rat race "thrives on helping people move towards a life they have dreamt. The co-author added that there is more to life than the common path that everyone takes schooling, graduation, job, marriage, etc. It's okay to deviate from this well-worn path just as he and his peers did. He also warns people through his book that reality is more intense than your expectations. It's not going to be a cakewalk, but it's practical.

When asked if life events inspired the book, he agreed and shared that "Yes, it was inspired from all of our lives. We all leapt and made it. This book also should encourage others to do it cause this is not a one-off phenomenon. If you try, you can make it too with reasonable odds of success, and our book does that. It inspires people to find courage in the fact that thousands of people have done this before you."

Talking about his life experience, Jeetujayson shared that things don't always get better after dropping out of the well-worn path. It can even get worse. Even if you go in expecting a rough patch, the reality is more intense than your expectations. He also added that "I had edged nervous breakdowns on a couple of occasions. But once you go through it, you come out mentally stronger on the other side."

"Escape the rat race" is available on google books and was published under Thames Publication. Co-author Jeetu Jayson Raju is open for interviews and virtual events to share insights on life and work. He is the founder of Impact Media and has helped celebrities like Hollywood Actor Chase Tang, and Former Rugby player turned actor Keith Mason with their PR campaigns. He is a firm learner and has been featured on multiple pages. To know more, follow him on social media.

