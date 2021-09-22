Advertisement
Wednesday, Sep 22, 2021
Jai Karan Walia Break The Barriers By Setting Up Courses Of Different Business Startup

Born and brought up in Punjab, this young budding talented entrepreneur only knew one way to setting new benchmarks in the entrepreneurial and business world, and that is by emerging as a top-class professional and providing the best service to his clients.

Jai Karan Walia, Entrepreneur

2021-09-22T11:59:23+05:30

Published: 22 Sep 2021, Updated: 22 Sep 2021 11:59 am

Honing many hats on his head yet excelling as an Entrepreneur, Advisor, Consultant, Realtor, and Marketer is a passionate professional, Jai Karan Walia.

Gone are the days of traditional and conventional modes of business doing where brick and mortar was considered a mandate with great emphasis on physical layout and presence. Fast forward today, the growing age of digitalization has pushed modern-day entrepreneurs to adopt new technologies and be vary of dynamic changes happening in the marketplace. At the same time, up to their game by meeting the demand-supply graph and ensuring the availability of their service and product at the highest levels of quality. Take a glance at one such young, a dynamic and passionate serial entrepreneur who has been roaring high in the business world through his innate skills and expertise- Jai Karan Walia.

Born and brought up in Punjab, this young budding talented entrepreneur only knew one way to setting new benchmarks in the entrepreneurial and business world, and that is by emerging as a top-class professional and providing the best service to his clients. Today he enjoys much success and recognition by being the CEO and founder of "Clever Corp" a business enterprise based out of Dubai with many different branches in Abu Dhabi, China, and Nigeria. After moving to Dubai in 2011, Jai completed his graduation in mechanical engineering from BITS Pilani Institute and pursued his management degree of EMBA from the world's 9th ranked Hult business school. Jai initially worked with many different multinationals to gain a lot of learnings and experience. Understanding the importance of Dubai as a global location and having learned all fundamentals about business, Jai helped many small and medium businesses to inch ahead in the marketplace. He then founded his firm "Clever Corp", which has been a one-stop all solution emerging advisory set up company that helps many different businesses and firms to get established and noticed in a relatively faster period. They cater to the crème of the crowd, offering many advisory services and tailored made solutions. With customer satisfaction their topmost priority, they believe in providing 100% transparency and accountability, leveraging long term relationships with the clients. They are also into Tax Consultancy services and the real estate business.

With tasting humongous success with Clever Corp, Jai Karan Walia is now all set to venture, and deep dive into many different domains and niches of the business. He is planning to have many other business startups and setups starting soon in Dubai as well as across the UAE. Having won the prestigious 'Indo Arab summit for best Business Setup award in UAE in 2019,' Clever Corp has made the ground rock solid which has further motivated Jai to envision and replicate many other similar success stories.

We are certain that Jai Karan Walia won't disappoint us all, do visit his website, https://theclevercorp.com/ and follow him on Instagram @jaikaranwalia for more details.

