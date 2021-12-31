Jagrut NGO Is Spreading Awareness Amongst Elderly People By Providing Them Senior Citizen Card

Jagrut NGO with the support of Suntar Mahilla Vibhag distributed Senior Citizen Cards and also updated all Senior Citizens the importance of having a Senior Citizen Card. This is especially important, because in a country like ours the problem of taking care of senior citizens is hugely ignored.

The Senior Citizen Card issued by the Social Welfare Department provides a recognized proof of age to elders to facilitate their access to concessions, discounts or priority services offered by Government departments, public companies, private and commercial establishments.

The Senior Citizen Card acts as a government-approved proof of age which enables card-holders to avail dedicated facilities, exclusive discounts, special concessions and priority services offered by various entities. Although people are not much aware about it, Jagrut NGO decided to spread awareness amongst people by providing them with these cards.

One of the most prevalent challenges faced by the elderly is their inability to work with technology. With the world changing as fast as it is, it seems quite difficult for them to access and manage using the online interface to create their cards. Although in general, it does seem like it would take a lot less time, they find themselves struggling and then giving up or heading to an office to get some assistance. and hence Jagrut NGO has helped elderly citizens throughout the process. and provided them necessary information for the same.

Another challenge is that they don’t always have all their documentation from sixty years earlier. Furthermore, a lot of the people aren’t educated and find themselves having trouble filling out the forms or providing the additional documents needed. This severely delays the entire process. Very often another issue is that the older people do not always have a proof of residence since they might be residing in an old age home or something similar.

The system used for the process of creating these cards has certain rules, and requirements and doesn’t deal with people on a case by case basis. Which means when people do not have certain documents or details, they cannot proceed and hence Jagrut NGO has helped elderly citizens throughout the process along with providing them necessary information for the same