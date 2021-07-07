J Joshi Group Signs MoU With Investors Clinic (IC)

The J Joshi Group today announced its collaboration with Investors Clinic by strategically appointing it as the Exclusive Selling Agent for bookings in the Dholera Special Investment Region (DSIR) project. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) setting out the terms and conditions was signed between Dr. Jignesh Joshi of J Joshi Group and Mr. Sunny Katyal, Director, Investors Clinic. The MoU covers relevant parameters, including a scope of work and commitment for the business.

Commenting on the significance of the association, Dr. Jignesh Joshi, J Joshi Group, said, “The vision of J Joshi Group is to achieve the highest standards in the real estate market, establishing our company as premier and preferred real estate company in Dholera, Ahmedabad and surrounding states. We don’t strive to be big; we want to be the best.”

The J Joshi Group is one of the most reputed real estate service providers in Gujarat. The group is known for offering Investment Solutions in Industrial, Commercial, Residential, Hotel, Logistics, City Center, High Access Corridor plots in India’s First Smart City, ‘Dholera SIR’ and is registered with esteemed real estates associations like ASSOCHAM, GIHED, GICEA and CREDAI.

“We are overwhelmed & proud to be the exclusive investment partners for India’s first-ever ‘Greenfield Smart City-Dholera’. We are elated to join hands with the most renowned real estate service providers of Gujarat & we are confident of creating history through this valuable alliance”, remarked Sunny Katyal, Co-founder, Investors Clinic.

Katyal further added, “We look forward to a mutually beneficial association and have great expectations for fast-paced development and rising demand vis-a-vis DSIR in the days to follow.”

Investors Clinic is a certified, one of the most sought-after real estate service providers in the country. Alongside its strong domestic stature, IC has a significant international presence in Dubai, Singapore and Doha. The company is committed to providing the best-in-class customer service through world-class technology, processes and response mechanisms.

