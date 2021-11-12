Interview Of Serial Entrepreneur Pavan Reddy Appakonda On Technology, Real Estate & Investments

Pavan will share his insights on what he believes will be the fate and future of the real estate, technology, and investments in the coming years, and let me assure you. He is pretty optimistic. I hope that my questions to him will assist you in addressing some of your daily concerns during these trying times.

What are your thoughts on COVID-19's global impact on real estate value?

It was a loan problem that caused the credit system to crumble in 2008. There will be fewer bank foreclosures in 2021 than there were in 2008. A 10% market drop is the most we will see and a 15% drop in rentals on average. 2021 will be an income problem before and after the lockdown, but property prices will not drop by 30%-40% as they did in 2008.

What does the future hold for the real estate industry?

I am confident in the future because, as history has shown, real estate always appreciates over the long term, which I can guarantee. Investing in real estate is exceptionally advantageous as long as we continue to live in this world order and this monetary system because it serves as a hedge against inflation.

According to Pavan Reddy Appakonda, the situation is far better than the doom-and-gloom picture painted by the media and those looking to take advantage of the market's current state of uncertainty. Moreover, you should complete your homework and concentrate on your action plan.

How would you characterise your attitude toward technology?

In every field, technology has reduced effort and time and increased the efficiency of production requirements. It has simplified, improved, and enhanced our lives. Technology and science advancements have enabled us to achieve self-sufficiency in all spheres of life. Not only has technology enhanced the quality of life, but it has also ushered in revolutions in a variety of fields and advanced technologies such as virtual reality, as an illustration, metaverse.

What are your views about Investments?

When discussing investments, Pavan stated, "When I hear the term "investments," I immediately think of Cryptocurrency. Investing in crypto assets is precarious, but it can also be extremely lucrative. Cryptocurrency is a good investment if you want to gain direct exposure to the demand for digital currency, while a safer but potentially less lucrative alternative is to purchase the stocks of companies that deal in digital currency."

What is one piece of advice you would give to all aspiring entrepreneurs to help them survive this pandemic?

Defend yourself against this pandemic, as there is no way out. Simply shutting down will not benefit anyone. Recognise opportunities in any circumstance. If you can survive this pandemic, you are capable of surviving anything.

During a conversation with Youngest Entrepreneur, Pavan stated, "It takes a lot of effort and dedication to become effective in any field." If you have persistence, the capacity to learn, and the capacity to think creatively, you will see that prosperity will come to you."