International Author Dr. Sameer Arbat Has More Than 20 Publications Under His Name

Dr. Sameer Arbat published more than 20 publications and conducted more than 50 presentations on international platforms at a very young age. His work has been covered by the media houses of different countries, including those in North America, Europe, and South-East Asia.

He has several awards presented to him for the research works that he is proud. Dr. Arbat is also the holder of the National Award for Best Paper consecutively from 2015-18. He is also the Youngest International Faculty for three years in a row. From 2019-21.

This expert pulmonologist is also keen on publishing textbooks and manuals on Interventional Pulmonology. He is the author of various research papers in pulmonology in books published worldwide. Students from India, Sri Lanka, and Mexico train under him at the WABIP program, where Dr. Arbat is the youngest Teaching Faculty.

Dr. Arbat received extensive academic training and professional experience from JNMC Wardha, KEM Hospital & Tata Memorial Cancer Centre Mumbai & Ancona Italy. He has a flair for research publications that are often cited by aspiring pulmonologists and medical scholars. In addition to that, he is also credited for three inventions, namely, the “Arbat Safety Box,” “Doctor Safety Assistant,” and “COVI-SAT Covid-19 Safety Van.” Medical bodies worldwide have critically acclaimed them for their practical usage during the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can even call this accomplished medical practitioner the pioneer of Interventional Pulmonology in Central India. He is the first doctor to have Central India’s only EBUS and Cryotherapy setup. With over 1000 Interventional Pulmonology procedures, including Cryotherapy, EBUS, Endobronchial Debulking, Radial EBUS, Stenting, Foreign Body Removals, and Thoracoscopy, he performed is an established clinician, researcher, and teacher in the field.