Advertisement
Wednesday, Oct 13, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Outlook Spotlight

International Author Dr. Sameer Arbat Has More Than 20 Publications Under His Name

Dr. Sameer Arbat's work has been covered by the media houses of different countries, including those in North America, Europe, and South-East Asia.

International Author Dr. Sameer Arbat Has More Than 20 Publications Under His Name

Trending

International Author Dr. Sameer Arbat Has More Than 20 Publications Under His Name
outlookindia.com
2021-10-13T14:46:52+05:30

More stories from
View All

Published: 13 Oct 2021, Updated: 13 Oct 2021 2:46 pm

Dr. Sameer Arbat published more than 20 publications and conducted more than 50 presentations on international platforms at a very young age. His work has been covered by the media houses of different countries, including those in North America, Europe, and South-East Asia. 

He has several awards presented to him for the research works that he is proud. Dr. Arbat is also the holder of the National Award for Best Paper consecutively from 2015-18. He is also the Youngest International Faculty for three years in a row. From 2019-21.

This expert pulmonologist is also keen on publishing textbooks and manuals on Interventional Pulmonology. He is the author of various research papers in pulmonology in books published worldwide. Students from India, Sri Lanka, and Mexico train under him at the WABIP program, where Dr. Arbat is the youngest Teaching Faculty.

Dr. Arbat received extensive academic training and professional experience from JNMC Wardha, KEM Hospital & Tata Memorial Cancer Centre Mumbai & Ancona Italy. He has a flair for research publications that are often cited by aspiring pulmonologists and medical scholars. In addition to that, he is also credited for three inventions, namely, the “Arbat Safety Box,” “Doctor Safety Assistant,” and “COVI-SAT Covid-19 Safety Van.” Medical bodies worldwide have critically acclaimed them for their practical usage during the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can even call this accomplished medical practitioner the pioneer of Interventional Pulmonology in Central India. He is the first doctor to have Central India’s only EBUS and Cryotherapy setup. With over 1000 Interventional Pulmonology procedures, including Cryotherapy, EBUS, Endobronchial Debulking, Radial EBUS, Stenting, Foreign Body Removals, and Thoracoscopy, he performed is an established clinician, researcher, and teacher in the field.

From the Magazine

Phantom Comics And Phantom Cigarettes: Collective Yearning For A Vanished Past

Aesthetics Of Nostalgia: The Past Is Not Just Sounds And Symbols But The Distance From Them

Song Sung Blue: Aashiqui, Violin Man And Other Stories From Here And There

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Flashback: An Old-Timer Recalls Sepia-Toned Bollywood, In 70mm

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

James Gamet: How Digital Marketing Company Helped Small Businesses During Pandemic

James Gamet: How Digital Marketing Company Helped Small Businesses During Pandemic

From ‘Just A Bootstrap Startup’ To Acquiring Million Dollar Startups In 6 Years – Tracing Appinventiv’s Meteoric Rise

Vinay Sharma: The new B-Town Pap Photographer Spiralling His Way To The Top

Surendar Singh Conquering The YouTube World With His Creative Contents

Melanie Avalon On Undergoing Training As An Actor To Becoming A Podcaster

Ensuring ‘Revitalised’ Peace In Women

Psycho-Spiritual Insights From Yogi Shivan – The Practical Yogi On World Mental Health Day

Want Exponential Growth In Business? Better Manage Your Time

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Germany First To Qualify For 2022 Qatar World Cup

Germany First To Qualify For 2022 Qatar World Cup

Sunil Narine Helps Kolkata Knight Riders Live For Another Day In IPL 2021

Sunil Narine Helps Kolkata Knight Riders Live For Another Day In IPL 2021

MS Dhoni Takes Chennai Super Kings To Another IPL Final

MS Dhoni Takes Chennai Super Kings To Another IPL Final

Anger Of The Gods

Anger Of The Gods

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Showing Incredible Entrepreneurial Spirit Is A Young Talent, Amber Gandotra

Showing Incredible Entrepreneurial Spirit Is A Young Talent, Amber Gandotra

Interview Of Serial Entrepreneur Shivam Bangwal On Technology, Branding & Investments

Interview Of Serial Entrepreneur Shivam Bangwal On Technology, Branding & Investments

Brahm Parkash Yadav Discusses Ideas For Saving The Green Surroundings

Brahm Parkash Yadav Discusses Ideas For Saving The Green Surroundings

Multifaceted Entrepreneur Rahul Kaul Is Known To Carry Out His Philanthropic Responsibilities

Multifaceted Entrepreneur Rahul Kaul Is Known To Carry Out His Philanthropic Responsibilities

Read More from Outlook

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Yogi Adityanath Government Fighting Fire In Uttar Pradesh

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Yogi Adityanath Government Fighting Fire In Uttar Pradesh

Vikas Pathak / For the moment, the Lakhimpur Kheri crisis appears to have been defused. However, this may not mean much relief for the Yogi Adityanath government in the state.

Lakhimpur Kheri: Congress Leaders Meet President, Demand Dismissal Of MoS Ajay Mishra

Lakhimpur Kheri: Congress Leaders Meet President, Demand Dismissal Of MoS Ajay Mishra

Outlook Web Desk / Rahul Gandhi, A K Antony, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was among the leaders from Congress, who met President Ram Nath Kovind.

IPL 2021, KKR Vs DC: Russell Factor And A Talent Called Venkatesh Iyer

IPL 2021, KKR Vs DC: Russell Factor And A Talent Called Venkatesh Iyer

Koushik Paul / It's a virtual semifinal against Delhi Capitals in Sharjah tonight. Here's weighing the strengths and weaknesses of Kolkata Knight Riders.

J&K Govt Asks ‘Panicked’ Migrant Staff Not To Leave Valley; Work Or Face Action

J&K Govt Asks ‘Panicked’ Migrant Staff Not To Leave Valley; Work Or Face Action

Naseer Ganai / The Jammu and Kashmir government in its order said that if migrant staff fails to join their duties, they will face action as per service rules.

Advertisement