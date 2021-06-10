Interesting Facts About Sahil Kothari, Founder of Sahil Kothari Training and Consultancy

Getting successful at a very young age is not as easy as it may sound. With persistent vision and relentless efforts, one can surely become successful. Talking about one such sensation, Sahil Kothari is the eminent founder of ‘Sahil Kothari Training and Consultancy’, providing high-quality training at the lowest possible cost.

Promoting his courses, he managed to get only 10 students for the first workshop. Instead of being disheartened, he took it as a motivation and kept giving his best. Seeing his efforts and through word of mouth, more and more people started joining his workshops.

Training over 50,000 thousand students every month in psychology, mind power, health and wellness, and occult sciences, Sahil Kothari Training and Consultancy has been continuous in yielding counselling and guidelines in diversified fields.

At the age of 30, Sahil Kothari fought all family struggles, failures and temptations and emerged as a successful entrepreneur with financial security. Here are some interesting facts about Sahil Kothari that can motivate people to be better versions of themselves.

Sahil Kothari’s journey From rags to riches

Starting a startup with no money seems unreal, but Sahil Kothari made it possible through technology and innovation.

Quoting his words, “When I started my business, I had no money, but with the support of technology, I managed to grow my business by leaps and bounds. My journey started with self-promotion on various Facebook pages and groups. It also included WhatsApp as I joined various groups on Occult Sciences and Healing. WhatsApp and Facebook are free to use, and they can help you get started with a small customer base if used cleverly”.

From a family of a simple mindset

Sahil hails from a family which had its primary means of livelihood from a small factory in Kolkata. Unfortunately, the factory shut down its operations, and his father had to join as a supervisor in a construction firm. If he had not chosen to seek a different path, he would have certainly ended up in a 9 to 5 job.

Dropping Dubai to lend a hand to his family

Sahil Kothari left his Chartered Accountancy studies and a secured job in Dubai when his family ran into a severe financial liability. He was criticized for this decision. However, he believed that he should keep doing what should be done and took the burden of possible ramifications on his shoulders that could have come along the way.

Being an entrepreneur didn’t come easy

Forming an educational consultancy was not Sahil’s first venture. At the age of 22, Sahil started a website named Youthpace, and then he worked as an affiliate in Shopify. He miserably failed in both the ventures but didn’t lose his confidence and continued to strive. “Fear the fear that makes you fear failure”, says Sahil Kothari and believes the same to be his motto.

Sahil Kothari Has collaborated with International Level Trainers

International level trainers like Sidhharrth S Kumaar rated as leading online spiritual influencer and winner of multiple accolades such as the GBTEOI Award, India Star Republic Award, Prime Time Global Icon Awards, and many to train the students of the consultancy.

“Traditionally, occult sciences have been associated with informal learning; however, with Sahil Kothari, I envision occult sciences that everyone can correlate with and transform occult sciences as contemporary science is the objective and that too at affordable prices”, says Sidhharrth S Kumaar.

