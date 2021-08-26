Instagram Sensation Vivek Choudhary Share His Views On The Scope Of Social Media Influencing As A Full-Time Job

This pandemic has made the world stop to a still and locked people inside the home. For a second, try imagining the quarantine and lockdown time without our mobile phones in our hands or without one of the greatest boon "Social Media"Unimaginable right

Well apart from all the fun & entertainment these social media platforms are much more nowadays, the very less talked "Profession" Yes you read that right Social media as a profession

What better than an Instagrammer explaining it from the personal point of view

Talking about social media as a profession, we caught up with Vivek Choudhary to discuss his journey on social media as a profession.

Vivek Choudhary Having around 1 million followers

on the Instagram, link :

https://instagram.com/vvkchoudharyy?utm_medium=copy_link

Over 3.4 million on Other short video app and over 3.67 Million subscribers on his Youtube by Mr & Mrs Choudhary shares his experiences and the life behind the social media screens.

Vivek, who is a known face on social media, never thought about social media as a profession till the time he became a known face.

In his words, "In a quick time, I knew what I should be doing. Next, I channelised my energy to grow as an influencer on selected platforms, and it paid me back in terms of fame, money, collaboration and bringing me closer to like-minded people.

I have learnt a lot about life through social media. There are times where we influencers are sure of content doing great, but it doesn't happen; sometimes unexpected content becomes sensational. There is no rocket science about what exactly to make that audience would love. The audience is unpredictable.

Apart from all the perks of being a known face, we have to deal with unnecessary hate and offensive comments, which are scary at times.

When people connect with you, they feel a sort of attachment with you like they have with their family. If we are late sometimes or forget to reply to our dearest supporters, they become disappointed, which is justifiable.

Thanks to social media for giving people like me a platform to showcase our skills and changing the mindset of people that skills do count. I feel like if you have talent and you show it the right way, then today or tomorrow, you will get what you deserve.

I remember growing up watching TV reality shows. I was amazed to see big queues for the auditions and even the deserving ones not being selected due to the limited slots those shows had and the unlimited talent that our country has.

Social media has given those people a platform of their own now. If you are good at something, you don't need to stand in long queues and perform in front of few judges who may even insult you to increase the TRP. All you need to do is record your talent and upload it to social media.

I have countless examples of people whose lives changed because social media gave them recognition.

There are a larger number of creators out there who might not be given their due fame if social media was not there.

The good thing is that you don't need any godfather here to help you make your way to the top. If you have the talent, then it depends on you, how far you take it.

I am amazed to hear the story that we grew up listening to about someone getting a package of 1cr per annum and being the hero of the town but to be honest now, even if you are not good at studies and you do justice with your talent . 1cr is not a big deal.

This is the power that social media has.

So if you are a secret superstar too and want to show the world about your talent, then maybe it's time to make changes to how you use social media, be a creator, be a star.

