Wednesday, Sep 22, 2021
Instagram Influencer Shiwali Bhola Celebrated The 200k Followers Mark On Instagram By Distributing Food To Kids

Congratulations to Shiwali Bhola on Completing this Milestone. We hope you reach millions Soon and inspire more people to live life better way .

2021-09-22T15:04:10+05:30

Published: 22 Sep 2021, Updated: 22 Sep 2021 3:04 pm

Shiwali Bhola is a well known Instagram content creator from Delhi who just completed 2 lakh followers on Instagram in August this year.  Her audience highly appreciates her Videos on Skincare & Traveling, but she is currently talking about how she celebrated her Milestone.

On Instagram, while sharing her thoughts, Shiwali Bhola said, "Completed 200k Followers on the Gram last month! It took me a while to decide on how exactly do I want to celebrate this small Milestone. Should I call in for fancy decor, fluffy outfits or big barbie cakes? Then I took a pause & asked myself if at all that will make me happy or am I just doing it for other people?"

She further revealed, "Nothing feels more fulfilling than making someone smile or feeding someone with a wholesome Meal. So, I've decided that I'm going to distribute 200 food boxes to the underprivileged and make it count. Also, if anyone feels that I'm just playing pretence, and if I'm doing it, why am I telling you all this? It's simple- I'm an influencer & I'm trying to influence you all into helping people, to feed & support those who are less fortunate. Happy 200k to Us."

 Shiwali Bhola has also been working with NDSWA-  New Delhi Social Workers Association on good cause & social issues for the last one year. She has been a part of the food distribution drive in the Lockdown. Shiwali believes in using her social media platform for a good cause.

Congratulations to Shiwali Bhola on Completing this Milestone. We hope you reach millions Soon and inspire more people to live life better way .

