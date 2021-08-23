‘Influencers Have Become An Everyday Phenomenon’, Says Mudassir Mandviwala, Founder And CEO, The Crazy Entrepreneur

At the tender age of 13, Mudassir Mandviwala started to explore his inquisitiveness in technology, coding and software. Soon after, he helped his elder brother in developing an application for his Rotaract club. From there, an idea took birth that planned on making it big in the tech industry. These ideas have culminated into India’s forefront runners in the influencer market and digital space, The Crazy Entrepreneur. We spoke to Mudassir Mandviwala about the new age digital revolution, prospects for influencers, trends and what does future look like for TCE and the industry as a whole. Here are some excerpts from the interview.

Q1. Tell us about the journey which led to the creation of The Crazy Entrepreneur?

A: TCE is first and foremost about making, maintaining and managing human relationships. We keep the importance of a personal relationship at the core even though we are players in the digital space. In the past, I have worked with food and media blogging companies, marketing firms and even campaigns, and across all, I always felt something was missing. Over time I realized what was missing was as a content creator; I did have the ownership or commitment to push for the limits, the familiarity was absent, and that was a result of this idea of non-personal business models. I decided to add that in the equation and et voila. The Crazy Entrepreneur is a team of around 100, 120 of us who, despite being in such large numbers, have a common work ethic that we have to give our best because this is not just my firm but everyone who works here. The same logic applies to influencers.

Q2. Given the amplification of the influencer market, what kind of growth and trends do you see in the industry as a whole?

A: The influencer market is growing at an exponential rate across all verticals. Our aim at TCE is to go truly global, and our long-term aim is to be what say Apple is in the mobile industry. We are making a mark in India, but we also want to leave our footprint on the global scale. Coming to the industry, see everyone with a mobile phone and steady internet connection has the ability and chance to become an influencer, or rather nano-influencers, say 0-10k followers. So it is safe to say that the industry offers a plethora of opportunities for those who can get creative. With the digital revolution coming in, the market can look towards a positive growth trend. On the other hand, intra industry trends keep changing since this is one of the most dynamic industries today. There is pressure to keep your content unique, fresh and relevant. That remains irrespective of the macro features which are changing. Thus say lip-syncing is now an old trend. So the market will grow, but the influence of content creators will depend on their and our ability to keep up with newer kinds of branding, marketing and entertainment.

Q3. The Crazy Entrepreneur is entering the UK market along with a presence across the US, Asia and West Asia. How do you manage your clients on such a large scale?

A: Yes, we have clients across these geographical spaces, but we have developed our hybrid model wherein R&D, application, software, technology, and all the backend work is centred in India. We have a great team of developers, and they are based in the country. For our foreign clients, we have placed a small group of people such as brand developers and media managers in each continent who handle day-to-day operations. The Indian and global teams work in collaboration wherein India base is the main source of information, content and development. In contrast, global teams are our relationship managers and keep us updated about what is popular on the global front. Thus, we have a coherent and solid system in place for worldwide collaboration.

Q4. You mentioned you had dedicated relationship managers to handle influencers who work with you. In case they wish to opt out of their contract or don’t wish to collaborate any further, then what are the mechanisms in play?

A: See, we need to understand that apart from human personal relationships, the most important feature of this industry is freedom. Creativity cannot be bred in chains. In case such an issue arises, we have a simple procedure where we try to work with the content creator to sort out the issues. If this doesn’t work out, we let them go after checking our financial standing. We don’t promote any mess or pressure on creators because being independent is a crucial characteristic, and we as a firm working in influencer marketing should be the first to understand and work accordingly.

Q5. COVID-19 pandemic saw a huge surge in social media usage and surely helped your business. Since the lockdown is opening and we see a return to normality, do you feel viewership will go down? What does it mean for the future of TCE?

A: The pandemic, as devastating and harmful it was for businesses, proved to be a boom for the digital industry. During the lockdown, we went from making two to three thousand pieces to approximately twenty thousand content pieces per day which mean around six lakh pieces in a month. This has been profitable for us, and consumer demand also grew. In tandem, audiences also started engaging with their influencers, which led to a growth in their interpersonal relationship, thus growing the popularity of content creators. Now given that things are going back to normal, I have a firm belief that the business will still grow because social media has broken all barriers and is now an everyday phenomenon, and so is the pace of content creation. We see a positive trend, as I mentioned earlier, and that implies that with this, TCE will also grow manifolds. In the next say 10 years, we would like to dominate the Indian and global markets by being one of the top runners in the field.

