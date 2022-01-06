India’s Fittest Cop And Fashion Influencer Rubal Dhankar Gives Many Reasons For Being The Youth’s Icon

The Indian cops are celebrated and dignified personalities. We have seen the depiction of Indian police in a majority of Bollywood films. While we see them as larger than life persona on screen, there’s one such eminent name who carries his personality like a daredevil policeman. Rubal Dhankar is the name who is a primary example for all the cops and budding police officers in India. Known for his chiselled physique and immensely good looks, Dhankar is the fittest cop in the country.

Besides exercising his duties brilliantly, Rubal Dhankar is known for his drool-worthy personality. He was earlier a part of the popular TV show MTV Roadies. His fashion statement has often turned many heads, and he continues to leave the fashion police impressed with his sense of style. The highly disciplined cop considers fitness as an integral part of his lifestyle. Even during this stint on MTV Roadies, he was seen in his best shape. Over the years, Rubal has transformed himself physically and is looked upon by many aspiring fitness enthusiasts.

A belief that Rubal lives his life by is that “The show must go on”. Irrespective of what life has to throw, his attitude of never giving up is what makes him stand apart. In 2009, the policeman had to undergo surgery that kept him away from doing everyday activities. However, his willpower made things happen and everyone is well-versed with the popularity the semi-finalist got in MTV Roadies.

His fame after the TV reality show remains unmatched, and Rubal has been creating waves for his work over the digital domain. The fittest cop in these years has been a pioneer for transforming many people’s lives. As much as he is fond of aesthetics, Dhankar pays equal attention to his health. “Discipline is of utmost importance for me. And I believe that every individual must live a disciplined life to lead a healthy lifestyle in the long run”, says Rubal.

Not to forget, is inspirational posts on social media have had a lasting impact on people’s minds. Moreover, Rubal Dhankar reveals that it is all about putting in the best effort to achieve the targeted goals. The way he carries himself over the webspace, and of course, his inspiring stories make him a fan favourite over the internet. On a parting note, Rubal Dhankar also owns a fitness apparel brand named ‘Aesthetic Indians’.

His brand has got the best of fitness outfits and accessories to offer. If you are an ardent fan of fashion and fitness, you cannot give a miss to Rubal Dhankar’s Instagram page ‘@rubaldhankar’.