India’s First MMA Fighter Alan Fenandes Has Been Providing Training Despite The Pandemic

Mixed martial arts (MMA) has emerged as a growing phenomenon in India with more and more people taking to the combat sport everyday.

And if you talk of MMA in India, one of the first names that you will come across will be that of as Alan “THE BULL” Fenandes. He is India’s first MMA fighter and his passion for the sport knows no bounds as he often amusingly says he’s married to MMA.

He has pioneered the sport in the country and his name is synonymous with Indian MMA. He is now widely regarded as a celebrity coach of champions across all divisions and is also a promoter of India’s largest MMA shows—Matrix Fight Night. There’s not a single top MMA fighter in the country that has not trained under him.

Alan is well-known for offering full contact combat ishudo training, kickboxing/ muay thai, BJJ, wrestling and overall MMA training. He has given excellent coaching to many MMA trainers, who in turn are today providing online MMA coaching via numerous gyms across the country.

Amid the pandemic, these MMA coaches are helping people to cope with stress while also keeping their health in check. Alan has been instrumental in training the trainers to help people stay fit mentally and physically, especially through MMAMATRIXGYMS, a brand that provides prime MMA training.

Here’s How Alan’s Professional Career Unfolded

Alan Fenandes, India’s first professional mixed martial arts fighter (2004), made his debut in the UK. Today, he is a mixed martial arts Coach, National Coach at All India Mixed Martial Arts Association – India’s oldest and the most prominent MMA regulating body.

He is also the first Indian to hold a grade in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. He earned his blue belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu under Carlos Santos of the world-renowned Abu Dhabi Top Team in 2008 at ADCC, Abu Dhabi. Alan is now ranked a BJJ brown belt under his long-time coach Marcos Oliveira of the Abu Dhabi Top Team. Alan was regarded as the best pound for pound fighter between 2000 - 2010. Alan retired from MMA in 2010 as a professional fighter and took to active coaching.

A Vital Part of Mixed Martial Arts in India

As India’s first-ever pro MMA fighter, Alan’s background in wrestling, kickboxing, Muay Thai and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu has created something truly unique and taken the MMA to new heights. As a former fighter and a mixed martial arts coach with over 17 years of experience, he teaches with a passion to spread the Gospel of MMA across the country. Alan is the driving force behind All India Mixed Martial Arts Association’s MMA training program, which has constantly produced MMA stars.

An Inspiring Teacher

In 2000, Alan was the head of training for all pro fighters at TIGERSGYM INDIA (India’s first pro-MMA gym). He was also the head coach for Super Fight League from 2012 – 2016. He has also trained many successful fighters, world champions, and countless other amateur and professional MMA athletes across India. Because of his numerous accomplishments as a successful coach, Alan is now famously called “Super Coach”. Alan owes all his success in MMA to his coach Daniel Isaac, the man who brought mixed martial arts to India. His hard work wrote my story, says Alan.

A Super Coach - Bollywood Connection

As Alan’s success in the MMA become the talk of the Bollywood industry, he began training many of celebrities on developing their endurance and conditioning for MMA. Due to his commendable work, Alan had been selected to be the face of the Super Fight League. Alan was the head coach for the Super Fight League Bootcamp 2012 - 2016. He has trained India’s top Bollywood stars and some notable celebrities like Mr. Raj Kundra, Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Krishna Shroff, Huma Qureshi, Ishaan Khattar among others.

Bringing his wealth of experience in MMA, Alan now heads, designs, implements and teaches at MMA Matrix Gym in Mumbai. Alan is also the director of operations of Matrix Fight Night, India’s biggest MMA Promotion which has become the new home for Indian mixed martial arts fighters both at professional and amateur levels. Matrix Fight Night is owned by Tiger Shroff and Ayesha Shroff.

Awards and Recognitions

• Alan was bestowed with the prestigious GAMMAF (USA) award for his lifetime contribution to mixed martial arts in India in the year 2019.

• A decorated MMA fighter, Alan was adjudged the National Champion in Kickboxing thrice. He has competed and won at the highest levels of titles in kickboxing.

• He attained his 3rd black belt level in ISHUDO in March 2001 by none other than World Champion Daniel Isaac and his father, Grandmaster Soke Solomon Isaac.

• Alan won the World Title in India’s first Pro MMA event called “Clash of the Champions.”

• Won the 1st WKL Asian Open Title in Kickboxing January 2004, Abu Dhabi.

• Fought Professional Muay Thai in Thailand during 2003 - 2008

• First Indian Pro MMA fighter to represent the country in September 2004 at a PRO show held at Sheffield, England.

• Clash of the Champions – Undefeated World Champion (MMA) – 2005 to 2007.

• World Title Contender at Martial Combat MMA Singapore 2010 on ESPN.

• Won the Silver Medal for India in the Commonwealth Sambo Championships in England in September 2014.

• He has won various medals at International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Championships all over the world.

