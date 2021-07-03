Indian Leadership Academy Leading The Way With Wisdom

Indian Leadership Academy (ILA), India’s premier people development company, is dedicated to creating a world of leaders through knowledge, wisdom and mindful learning and true to its vision has over the years, been striving to unite and inspire people globally to keep leading with wisdom.

Headquartered in Bangalore, Karnataka, and serving 8 countries globally, ILA is the brainchild of Kaushik Mahapatra, an IIM alumnus and India’s Top 10 Corporate Trainer and Coach, Top-Selling Author (Book is Are We Leading?), Leadership expert, Renowned Mindfulness and NLP Guru and an Emotional Health Educator in Asia. Kaushik also has 23 years of experience in Training and Coaching and works as an advisor to Skill Central UK.

Kaushik believes “It is not change but sustainable change which can transform us in the long run,” and hence ILA through its innovative training and coaching solutions and leadership interventions has enabled over 38000+ leading industry leaders to develop an innovation and growth led work culture within their teams.

With global presence in Singapore, UAE, Australia, UK, US, Spain, Philippines and Vietnam, ILA also operates 12 cities in India namely, Delhi, Delhi-NCR, Bangalore, Mysore, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Indore and Ahmedabad. ILA’s internationally recognized and globally accredited offerings include India’s first of its kind Integrated Training and Coaching Certification Program, Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP) and Mindfulness program and Train the Trainer Program, which is amongst the Top 10 “Train the Trainer” programs in India.

ILA’s key offerings also include, Leadership Development Solutions, Certified Leadership Programs, Soft skills certification, Transformational Leadership Programs, Women Leadership Programs, Neuro Leadership Programs, Life and Executive Coaching, International Coaching Federation (ICF) Accredited Coaching Program, Millennial Leadership Programs, Spiritual Leadership Programs, Corporate Spirituality, Personal Mastery workshops, Family Workshops, DISC Behavioral Assessments and Outbound Learning.

ILA is committed to serving communities across age groups and hence their offerings range from programs for teenagers, to millennials, to 60+ youngsters and from housewives to business leaders.

Mentored by World's No. 1 leadership Coaches, John Mattone and Tony Robbins, the facilitators at ILA are a good mix of IIM Alumni, industry veterans with 1 to 2 decades of training experience with an excellent track record in conducting workshops in both India and outside India.

Kaushik asserts that “The youth should get a degree on Life management before they get any other management degree,” and hence under his chief mentorship, ILA, has recently launched the D’Popcorns school, a curated a six months comprehensive leadership and development program for adolescents across the world, which will influence their academic achievement, social behavior, social and family relationships, involvement in extracurricular activities and above all develop the most essential skills that are required to emerge as better Human Beings and Dynamic Global Leaders of tomorrow. Focused on a ‘Life Beyond classroom’ education and personality development to transform creative minds into competent professionals and leaders, the curriculum has been designed using the world class facilitation techniques. The team has incorporated cooperative learning strategies in collaboration with renowned leadership practitioners from diverse professional backgrounds, ensuring learning through roleplays, case studies, modeling, gamification, scaffolding, virtual facilitation techniques, coaching, speech/drama, and mindfulness techniques. Considering the receptivity of cinematographic medium in the adolescents, movies and similar interactive audio-visual tools have been included. Art-music-dance therapies, sports and physical activities, visual and relaxation techniques, and extempore, would also be integral to the content delivery mechanism.

This is not all. Every quarter, ILA also organizes a Global leadership event which brings together leadership experts from across the world on one platform to share collective wisdom, global best practices and leadership perspectives. The most recent Global leadership conclave 2021 held in the month of May, saw participation from 400+ people from across 30 countries on one platform talking about leadership lessons from the ancient past and their application to the modern times.

ILA provides Post Program support as well as internship programs for their advanced programs. They collaborate and empower the training and coaching communities to grow, provide opportunities and avenues for Partnership and Accreditation, which is available for individuals and organizations to avail of nationally as well as internationally.

“Making a contribution in anything you do is the biggest devotion,” says Kaushik and ILA under his aegis is devoted to creating a creating and inspiring a million global leaders who can Inspire Billions by Knowledge and Leading with Wisdom.

Visit www.indianleadershipacademy.com for Personal Mastery Programs, Leadership Workshops, Training and Coaching Certification, NLP and Mindfulness Programs, Team building programs, Corporate Talks and amazing networking opportunities to grow.

