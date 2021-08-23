Indian Entrepreneur & Dr. Shagun Gupta Excels As A Trailblazer In Permanent Makeup Technique

As rightly said, "Passion, hard work and success go hand in hand", Dr Shagun Gupta is one such passionate woman who has achieved a benchmark in her permanent makeup business and expertise through strong determination and hard work. Personal grooming and glamour have been a very crucial part of our lives that makes us presentable and confident in our workplace or private lives. And Dr. Shagun Gupta has made this daily demand of grooming easy with her permanent makeup techniques globally recognised. She is amongst those few women entrepreneurs who are successfully running their brands and making India proud globally.

Hailing from Shimla, beauty expert Shagun Gupta started her career as a makeup expert from scratch. Struggling with finances, she started a beauty studio and simultaneously completed her medical education. Later, she gained 10 years of experience in her permanent makeup business, giving her immense confidence. The fashionista keenly continued her beauty passion after marriage achieving her degree in GIA gemologist from London, Esthetic skincare from the US and Micro – pigment from Korea.

With her hard work, she has now become a top name in permanent makeup. Shagun always has goals for the Make in India Concept by making India proud. She has successfully launched all her makeup techniques in India, for which we Indians used to spend huge money in foreign countries.

Speaking about her Business and Permanent Make-up, Shagun Gupta says, "I always wanted to do something for my country. With the increasing demand in the permanent makeup industry worldwide, I feel we Indians can do much more in the world of permanent makeup. We are gifted with so much talent and unique skills in us, and with more expertise, we can make our presence felt in the permanent makeup field on a global level successfully."

She has introduced various methods using the latest digital machines for makeup. Her unique techniques include eyebrow designing, semi-permanent makeup, eyelash extensions and designs, BB glow, fibroblast plasma pen, hyaluron pen, micro-needling, cosmetic tattoo removal, icy lips techniques and many others under her flagship label 'Shagun Gupta.'

Adding to her range of techniques, Shagun has also introduced Dermatude's Meta therapy for skin. The expert says, "Dermatude's Meta therapy is a non-invasive, non-traumatic method of skin rejuvenation, helping firm, hydrate and restore the skin's natural glow. This therapy can be used to help improve blood flow and tissue oxygenation also. Such techniques give best possible results like anti-ageing and skincare to clients."

Besides these, Shagun has been working with actors and influencers from the industry. Inspired by Gemstone specialist and her late father in law Shiv Shankar Gupta, Shagun has carried forward his legacy into entrepreneurship by introducing permanent makeup techniques in India. Motivating women empowerment and representing women power, she is making big in her field of the permanent makeup artist. In future, Shagun Gupta aims at making India more proud by introducing her work further globally at a major level by introducing 'Shagun Gupta PMU' not just in India but to the world.

