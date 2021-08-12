India England Close In A Draw, Cricket Unplugged Discusses First Test Match Of 2021 Test, Match Series

In tandem with his multi-oriented passion, Anis Sajan has been an acclaimed voice in the world of cricket, especially for his promotion of the game in the UAE. Aside from his daytime role as Vice Chairman of conglomerate Danube Group, owing to his love for sports, he is fondly known as "Mr. Cricket" there. Mr. Sajan has been active in creating a space for cricket lovers to indulge deeply in sports. He launched his platform "Cricket Unplugged", where he brings to the audience opinions, discussions and in-depth analysis of the sports and matches. This week, he was joined by Wasim Jaffer to lead a conversation about India's performance in ongoing India versus England Test Series 2021.

The match grounds in Trent Bridge, Nottingham, were drained with rain as India and England played their first test match for the season. The game ended with a draw, with India chasing a score of 209 to win. According to cricket commentators, India had a high chance of winning the match, but it lost its key players, including Indian team captain Virat Kohli in the first innings. The overall performance of men in blue seems to dominate the match with spectacular innings by KL Rahul. Ravindra Jadeja's performance was highlighted to have helped India come closer to their aimed number. The match is the first in a series of five, which have been planned for this season. Rains hindered ambitious teams on either side, therefore, leaving it to the next four to see who takes this series in the end.

Probing and commenting on the performance of the Indian team, Mr. Sajan, during the discussion, acclaimed, "Today's match was being played on a balancing thread. But we need to watch out and hope for improvements in the team's performance, especially the three key players – Virat, Ajinkya, and Pujara. We need to wait and watch. There can be a possibility to seeing more of KL Rahul in the middle order given his terrific game."

Wasim Jaffer noted cricket commentators shared similar views. Commenting on the team selection and performance, he added, "The team in place is good to go for such innings. If it were a sunny day, I would opt to bring out Ashwin, but Jadeja's performance helped the team get through. England has been a topsy-turvy field, and India needs to strengthen its opening team in order to set the record and perform better in the upcoming matches."

The duo further discussed England's potential, particularly Joe Root, who has been at the helm of the team's batting performance over the years. The hindrance to India winning the match was a combination of heavy rains and England's strong batsmen, who steered the game in their favour by a solid opening. Root's style and ability to play all over the grounds is something India needs to be careful. For upcoming matches, India needs to set straight its key batsmen performance as the spinners are running the show. It also needs to keep the opposition closer to be aware of how they would shape their strategies.

