Thursday, Sep 30, 2021
In Conversation With Guinness World Record winning 'Entrepreneurship Guru' – Dr Thomas George

Dr Thomas George, affectionately called 'Thomman' by thousands of his students, is a maverick genius in entrepreneurship and business management.

In Conversation With Guinness World Record winning 'Entrepreneurship Guru' – Dr Thomas George

In Conversation With Guinness World Record winning 'Entrepreneurship Guru' – Dr Thomas George
2021-09-30T20:42:14+05:30

Published: 30 Sep 2021, Updated: 30 Sep 2021 8:42 pm

Dr Thomas George, affectionately called 'Thomman' by thousands of his students, is a maverick genius in entrepreneurship and business management. With a track record of over 20 years, a Guinness record and a 'cult following', the 'Entrepreneurship Guru' and his LEAD College of Management has created waves in management education. His LEAD College is increasingly placing India on the global management education map.

Dr Thomas George, management education has undergone a profound transformation in the past decade. As an eminent Entrepreneurship Guru, how do you see it moving ahead?

Management is perhaps the most dynamic of all fields. It encompasses the entire human enterprise. New emerging trends are making it very clear that modern management is about "Leadentrepreneurship". That's why I focus on 'Entrepreneurship' as the core domain. We have placement hubs too in LEAD where students will have great career opportunities, and our LEADX endeavour is transforming students big time. Being an entrepreneur is freedom and gives a choice to take and dive into the risk.

In the global Covid 19 pandemic era, what is the hope for future entrepreneurs, Dr Thomas?

Opportunities are everywhere, but you need an "entrepreneurial eye" to identify them. Many sectors boomed during this pandemic, too, like EdTech, E-commerce, surgical equipment. The core skill of an entrepreneur is to identify the gap and bridge it to move ahead. LEAD college makes it a core point to inculcate this 'inner eye'.

Being a pioneer of Management education in India, what measures have you adopted to further this new educational paradigm?

Lectures are the least effective learning method, but unfortunately, 90% of the educators follow that. We champion the cause of 'experiential learning' and 'learning by doing is the philosophy we propound. We designed and created many new-age learning games, and with proper debriefing, they are the most powerful tools of learning for a student. The LEAD college ignites students' inner potential by creating an environment for developing decision-making capacity, problem-solving ability, and crisis management. We also help students to grab jobs in their areas of interest through various internships. We have an Entrepreneurship Incubation Center and PhD Center too.

It was fascinating for us to find that even your business rivals and other colleges shower praises on you for your approach. What is the 'trick'?

I don't believe in competition but collaboration. My passion brought me to this field, and it is my sincere belief that in everyone's prosperity is our well-being. Why drag down each other when we can join hands and reach higher. There is no 'trick'. It is goodness and honesty that matters. I get requests from various colleges and universities as a speaker and trainer. I engage with all of them. It is because, at the end of the day, the progress of our students and youngsters is all that matters.

Your approach towards management and entrepreneurship is refreshing. What are the lessons that Management schools around India can learn?

I keep asking people the question that if I have a revolver loaded with six bullets, which has the least chance to hit the target. And the answer is the one not fired. To start and bring in the culture of risk-taking, overcoming fears, building onto challenges and loading it with knowledge and skills and not just repetitive and theory-based knowledge is what I am looking.

Many of the activities of my college are initiated by students. They take the responsibilities and execute them. The activities are inclusive and beneficial for everyone. The growth when mutual is the real win. It may sound ironic – the more 'self' less you are, the more success and blessing will come to your 'self'.

A Mexican has already broken the Guinness record I achieved. And some people have approached me to do the same and bring the record back. When I achieved the record, I felt I was happy and content and felt like a legend, and everyone deserves to feel that way. So, I help people to achieve the same. It's like a good leader doesn't always focus on followers but creates more leaders. LEAD College will create such leaders who will transform society, nation and the world.

