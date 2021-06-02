In conversation with 'Best Sexologist of India' Dr. Saransh Jain, Senior Consultant at Dr.SK Jain's Burlington Clinic (P) Ltd, Lucknow

We all know that Sex is still considered as a social taboo in India. Research suggests that every other Indian man is worried over "size" and "frequency", while for Indian women, "quality" and "foreplay" remain the points of concern besides unwanted pregnancies, of course.

Dr. Saransh Jain is India's first Psychosexologist from ‘The American Board of Sexology & American College of Sexologists’. He is also the youngest and first-ever Psychosexologist to receive a Gold Medal for outstanding achievement and personal endeavour in the field of Sexual medicine, Urology, Infertility & Andrology. He is the first-ever Asian Psychosexologist to get the honour of being the Vice President of the Psychosexual Society of London. Furthermore, he is amongst India's first sex specialists to be a part of the European Sexual Medicine Research Society, the world's leading society for research on sexual problems.

So here's his take on how you can "Get your sex life back".

Dr. Jain, how do you handle this challenging role considering what you do is considered a kind of social taboo?

While I agree with you on the social taboo part, I have to say that people are now not so shy anymore. They're now more outspoken and do not mind sharing intimate problems if they are convinced that it can help them. I basically focus on treating my patients with a combination of ayurvedic and modern medicines and the latest technology, and by God's grace, I am able to deliver excellent results too.

How long have you been serving and curing such patients?

For me, it has been a little over a decade now. Helping people effectively deal with problems in life related to their sexuality has been in my family for generations. The foundation stone was laid back in 1926 by my great grandfather, Late Rajvaidya Chandrasen Jain, which was later continued by my grandfather, Late Rajvaidya Chandra Kumar Jain, and then my father, Dr. S.K. Jain who is also my role model.

What leads to sexual weakness and disability?

The most common reason is stress. Then there could be several other reasons like smoking, drinking, drugs addiction, and even poor eating habits and poor hygiene. In most cases, there is a combination of several factors that lead to sexual weakness. However, in most cases, the patient can be treated successfully.

Is sexual disability a leading cause of divorce?

Happiness in married life is closely interlinked with the couple's intimate relationship. The person who is experiencing the problem may be too embarrassed to get professional help and may even feel guilty for refraining from doing so. The partner without the dysfunction may also be angry because they feel entitled to sex life. With so much dissatisfaction, avoidance and anger between the partners, it is sad and not too uncommon for the couple to end their relationship.

What efforts are you making to bring a change in society regarding sex education and sex problems?

I hold a strong opinion that quality sex education must be imparted in the schools so that the teenagers are comfortable discussing their queries with their parents, teachers or counsellors without feeling embarrassed.

Are there any natural remedies to improve one's sex life or sexual weakness?

Exercise and meditation play a very vital role as both are stress relievers. A diet rich in Vitamins E, C and A is also beneficial. Vegetables like Spinach, broccoli, cabbage, and some fruits like peach, oranges and grapefruits must be included in the diet. All these work towards building up your body for sexual activity.

Whereas for weakness or infertility issues, one can help themselves to some extent. Honey, Dates (Khajoor) and Fig (Anjeer) are also very beneficial in treating sexual weakness. Black gram (urad) has a very good effect in treating impotence, premature ejaculation and thinness of the semen. Almonds are useful in case of loss of sexual energy. Cardamom (elaichi), if consumed every day with milk, increases sexual potency.

For more details and intimate queries, visit: www.drskjain.com and follow our

YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh2efGX21NcSmpkyslHuYFA

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine