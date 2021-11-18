Imperium Authority Owner James Foo Torres On How His Agency Helps Clients Boost Their Reach And Authority

James Foo Torres says that Imperium Authority helps its clients increase their market share and increase their brand exposure. The firm helps B2B businesses and entrepreneurs increase sales conversions by 10% in the first 60 days by featuring them on industry-relevant publications, podcasts, and TV.

They help their clients land features in top publications like Entrepreneur Magazine, Forbes, USA Today, and many more. He says, "these features expand our clients' reach and authority without needing fancy systems or complex marketing funnels.

This means you gain the trust of prospects faster, allowing you to close more deals while working less".

James is a Media Relations Specialist who understands the importance of media exposure for a brand's success says, "try a quick Google search for 'how to promote my business online.

You'll see many articles listing the top 8, 12, and up to 52 options you must be using to stay relevant in 2021. Where do you even start? In today's fast-paced digital world, it is hard to stand out from the crowd.

Between meeting new clients, travelling to expand your network, creating deliverables to keep the cash flowing, and a dozen other hats you're wearing, where do you find the time to create content to increase your online presence? I created Imperium Authority with the mission to offer innovative solutions to that problem".

James Foo Torres is a former Air Force Radar Technician and a successful entrepreneur. After serving in the Air Force for four years, James started his agency 'Imperium Authority'. The PR firm has a great reputation for its media relations services that have changed many business owners' lives.

James was born and raised in Puerto Rico, and his PR firm has grown quite popular in the island and America. He continuously works hard to make sure his company reaches great heights and now has skilled professionals working under him. The year 2021 so far has been quite amazing for Imperium Authority. The entrepreneur hopes for bigger clients, global exposure, and great revenue in 2022.