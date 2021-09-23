Immigtoronto Can Help You Settle In Canada Through The Express Entry Program

The Canadian Federal Government regulates permanent residence (PR) requests in Canada through the Express Entry system. The program began in January 2015, and by the end of 2019, it had admitted roughly 310,000 new permanent residents, with even more expected in the coming three years.

Express Entry is a process for selecting immigration candidates, not an immigration program in and of itself. Instead, you use the Express Entry system to apply for one of the Express Entry-managed immigration programs.

Eligibility Requirement

The Express Entry minimal qualifications vary depending on the stream. However, the following criteria are taken into account:

Your past employment history. For all immigration streams, you must have at least one year of competent job experience.

Your language skills in English/French. Each program has different minimum requirements.

Your education is very important.

Underlying health conditions.

Criminal record, if any.

Having sufficient funds to settle in Canada (exceptions in a few streams)

Once you are sure that you are eligible, you need to create a profile on the official portal of Canadian immigration. Based on your submitted demographic details, you are given a score that decides whether or not you will get the invitation to apply for PR. The higher the score, the better your chances of getting an invite in the next Express Entry draw.

What is an Express Entry Draw?

IRCC selects those with the highest scores from the Express Entry Pool and asks them to register for PR during the Express Entry rounds of invitations, known as draws. IRCC will set a minimum score (and possibly which immigration programme is covered in the round), and anyone with a score higher than that will be asked to apply.

There is no set schedule for when draws are held, though they typically occur twice a month. In every round, the number of people drawn varies.

You'll receive an Invitation to Apply for PR once you've been selected from the pool. Your profile will expire if you are not picked from the pool within a year. If you want to keep on, you can create a new profile.

So now that you have a general idea of what the pathway entails let's talk about getting started. You can apply on your own, but you require to understand a few important things first. Aside from the fact that the application procedure is time-consuming, the likelihood of an application being selected varies based on when it is filed. Furthermore, many con artists deceive their victims by taking a considerable amount, even when they are not authorized to do so.

The Canadian government has published a list of specialists who are allowed to collect charges and advise clients. If you identify a representative, it's a great idea to double-check their registration. You can check the credentials of consultants on the government's website.

