IHDLife Congratulates Ms Preeti Sinha, Ex-Chief Business Development Officer, For Her Appointment As Executive Secretary UNCDF

IHDLife congratulates Ms. Preeti Sinha, who recently commenced her tenure as UNCDF Executive Secretary, the highest leadership rank in the institution. As the Ex-Chief Business Development Officer at IHDLife, Preeti Sinha’s association with the organisation and its board had been significant since 2018 in helping the organisation achieve many of its milestones. IHDLife also appreciates the UN for supporting women representation in leadership positions in the global landscape.

Formerly, Sinha served as CEO and President of FFD Financing for Development LLC, a specialist development finance firm in Geneva. During this tenure, the world was taken by a storm due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and countries were working to streamline the global health supply of Covid-19 tools to ramp up their response rate. Times were trying as there was a health trade ban, borders were closed underlined by cumbersome protocols to deliver the essential medical goods at the last mile.

This required frequent transfer of funds between manufacturers, buyers and sellers and required smoother and more efficient banking operations to ensure timely delivery. Ms. Sinha was strategically placed in Switzerland, and the Swiss banking operations are very conducive to conduct financial transactions between India, Africa and the USA. This came as an immediate relief to streamline health supply deliveries at such an hour of global crisis, and IHDLife injected funds into FFD, as proposed by Ms.Sinha, who was then the President of FFD, to ensure there was no delay in the delivery of goods, which reflected as FFD having raised exorbitant funds to tackle the global Covid-19 crisis by scaling up manufacturing of medical goods and strengthening the supply chain.

FFD now welcomes the leadership of Ms. Chitwan Malhotra, who was the principal figure behind the injection of funds into FFD to use it as a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to ensure that timely transactions for the Covid-19 health supplies could be made at the last mile without unnecessary delay. “Countries need sustainable financing mechanisms to achieve the global goal of Sustainable Development and several development projects to improve the present scenario in low and middle-income countries have been initiated,” says Ms. Chitwan Malhotra, who is enthused to drive the trajectory forward to ensure development for all, while bridging the global funding gaps.

FFD continues to be a vehicle for sustainable financing for accelerating Agenda 2030 globally. IHDLife, in partnership with FFD, will continue with its critical support to countries to increase and effectuate their response rate to Covid-19. We have an excellent leadership that has leveraged the global health supply chain through technology to make informed decisions, to create an ecosystem to deliver health at the last mile.

