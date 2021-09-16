Iconic Milestone: KYSTAR Hits 500K Subscribers On Youtube

Thursday, Sep 16, 2021
KYSTAR has a one-of-a-kind beginning. Koray Yalcin, a football enthusiast and entrepreneur, established the channel as a standard YouTube channel in 2014. The YouTube channel rose to prominence because of its amusing behind-the-scenes videos and football-related memes

Published: 16 Sep 2021, Updated: 16 Sep 2021 2:57 pm

KYSTAR is a Dutch-based international digital football media company dedicated to giving a realistic sense of the sport through personal, cooperative, intimate coverage and other associated entertainment. It has recently garnered enormous popularity among football enthusiasts all over the world. KYSTAR differs from typical sports media. In contrast, other outlets focus on stats, analytics, predictions and take an overly severe approach to present game critics and players, KYSTAR focuses on the enjoyable and noteworthy aspects of the sport. It is a media company devoted to true football enthusiasts.

 Origin

KYSTAR has a one-of-a-kind beginning. Koray Yalcin, a football enthusiast and entrepreneur, established the channel as a standard YouTube channel in 2014. The YouTube channel rose to prominence because of its amusing behind-the-scenes videos and football-related memes. It generated thousands of subscribers and millions of views. KYSTAR has grown from a simple YouTube channel to a worldwide media network in less than six years. 

 Social Media Fame

KYSTAR did not have any aggressive marketing campaigns or marketing boosts on a global scale. Instead, KYSTAR focused on cultivating fan relationships and creating content for them. It quickly went viral on numerous social media platforms, and supporters genuinely boosted the KYSTAR network to show their devotion through word of mouth.

 Milestones

Koray claims that he has always wanted to be affiliated with football. He has been able to do so through his company while seeking a career in the sport. Later, he expanded his channel to other social media platforms, including Instagram, formally launched in 2016. His YouTube channel now has around 240 million views and half a million subscribers. For years, the channel has had millions of monthly views, and it has continued to grow since that time. With over 70K followers on Instagram, it is one of the fastest-growing football media platforms, and its popularity is multiplying following its recent success in India.

 Presence In India

India is a diversified country with a large fan base for many football teams, leagues, and players. To discover content connected to their favourite athlete or team, all of these football enthusiasts had to go to YouTube. As a result, both KYSTAR and Indian football enthusiasts were able to find each other.

 Support of Football Fans

Koray is ecstatic by the overwhelming support he receives from Indian football fans. KYSTAR has a special place in the hearts of Indian football enthusiasts, who watch and share the videos with their friends and families. They also post it on social media, increasing the network's viewership. According to Koray, the staff at KYSTAR works around the clock to ensure that fans receive the most up-to-date information on football and new football-related content daily.

 

Outlook Spotlight
