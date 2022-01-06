Advertisement
Thursday, Jan 06, 2022
Hyderabad's Business Tycoon Sudha Reddy Couples Philanthropy With Fashion At Bangalore Times Fashion Week Grand Finale

Sporting a bespoke outfit that took over 200 hours of intricate craftsmanship, she was a cynosure of all eyes as she took center stage.

Sudha Reddy, Business Tycoon

2022-01-06T18:18:54+05:30

Published: 06 Jan 2022, Updated: 06 Jan 2022 6:18 pm

Billionaire philanthropist and fashionista, Sudha Reddy of Hyderabad turned muse for the very first time for czarina of Indian couture, Neeta Lulla. Making a head-turning appearance inspired by the Victorian era, she served some major fashion goals as the showstopper at the scintillating grand finale of the 6th edition of the Bangalore Times Fashion Week hosted at JW Marriott. Sporting a bespoke outfit that took over 200 hours of intricate craftsmanship, she was a cynosure of all eyes as she took center stage.

Widely celebrated for her benevolent disposition, Reddy ensured she coupled her innate passion for philanthropy with her admiration for fashion. Propelling the event's theme of eco-friendly fashion, she also ensured the finale show put a deserving spotlight on the frontline workers with female officers of the Bengaluru police force viz. K . Rajeshwari, Shivarathna S, M.C.Kavitha and Kavitha G M who joined her on the ramp for the final bow, a unique initiative embraced for the very first time at a fashion event. It was indeed an inspiring moment to watch each of these female champions welcomed with much positivity and pride as they received a standing ovation from the seated audience whilst they were being felicitated and applauded.

Earlier this month, Reddy partnered with the Gramya Resource Centre for Women and Kisan Mitra to help rehabilitate the families of farmers, who lost their lives to suicide due to financial burden, falling crop yields and bad loans. She also curated an evening of jubilation for the cancer patients of the Sparsh Hospice Facility and also donated an Operation Theatre (OT) complex at the Durgabai Deshmukh Hospital.

Sudha Reddy states, "I am very happy that I creatively aligned with one of my favourite fashion inspirations, Neeta Lulla, someone who champions strong independent women through her work. The collection speaks the language of unadulterated romance but also celebrates the power of a woman. A woman can be anything – a homemaker, an entrepreneur, and also a balanced mix of both. I am very happy to be representing the current generation of women who are fearless and yet feminine and who can run a home, go to work and unflinchingly follow their passions. I'm honoured to have received the opportunity to infuse a sense of purpose with something as mainstream as fashion and celebrate the efforts of the frontline warriors who have been nothing less than heroes during the pandemic."

Hailed as one of India Inc's most noteworthy do-gooders, Sudha Reddy propounds the inclusive microcosm of billionaires. Moving from 'cheque philanthropy' to 'hands-on philanthropy', the Sudha Reddy Foundation works towards the causes of affordable healthcare and accessible education. She spearheads Megha Group Of Industries and was the only Indian to be nominated for The Global Gift Empowerment Of Women Award. With a commitment and vision to continually pledge out of her personal wealth, she handed over grants to two charities viz. 'Action Against Hunger and Fight Hunger Foundation' and 'Breast Cancer Research Foundation' in Paris with Elizabeth Hurley in attendance. She was the only Indian and first Hyderabad origin celebrity to be invited to the iconic Met Gala ball this year.

