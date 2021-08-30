Humanity Above All, The Motto That Gurdeep Singh Gosha Abides By

A young and fiery politician of Shiromani Akali Dal, Gurdeep Singh Gosha has a very humane side that constantly steers him towards charity for the needy and downtrodden segments of society.

Coming from a humble family in Ludhiana, Gosha himself is a successful businessman. With his exemplary passion for becoming self-reliant, he settled down in the early years of his youth.

Ludhiana has been his field of activities ever since his birth, and right from his childhood, he was a favourite amongst his friends from different castes and communities. As he grew up, fighting for justice became his passion, and he always stood up for the rights of the economically weaker sections.

His selflessness is enough to take up a stand for the people who have been deprived of their rights, irrespective of whether or not he is acquainted with the affected lot.

Being a true patriot, Gurdeep Singh Gosha is on a mission to save the youth of Punjab. He strongly feels that the state of Punjab should be a “drug-free” state which can be accomplished if the authorities, people and families unite on a common platform. “Drug is a major problem in our state, and I have been regularly organizing deaddiction camps for the youth. After that, we keep a follow up with their families and the de-addiction centres,” adds Gosha.

He organized 151 days regular langar and medicine disbursement camp for more than 20,000 people during covid times, which is indeed praiseworthy. Not to miss, the regular medicine supply for a month at the Kundli border for the farmers.

Above everything, Gurdeep Singh Gosha is a family man who thrives on the support of all his family members.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine