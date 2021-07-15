How Zeeshan Bhatt Made Over $100k/Month With Traffic Monetization

How It All Started?

Like every other kid, running a business would've been the last thing on your mind as a child. But for some children, the spirit of entrepreneurship catches on at an early age. Zeeshan Bhatt was one of them. He had high dreams and aspirations from his childhood. While his peers used to play computer games, he used to learn thriving internet tactics and techniques essential for growth in a digital world. By the time he turned 13 years, he was pretty intrigued by the digital world. He started reaching out to people who were engaged in digital marketing then. Zee began learning new things, made contacts, and before anyone knew it, this little boy was all ready to commence a remarkable journey.

Traffic Monetization Back in The Day

Website monetization is the process of earning money from a particular website or blog by using it as an advertising platform for companies with content and offers relative to that site. At present, monetizing a website is quite common. But back in 2015, it wasn't really popular. Traffic Monetization was still a budding industry in India. Hundreds of individuals started their community and meme pages on Facebook and were a huge hit. But, they had no idea how they could monetize their success.

As users become locked into habitual online behaviour patterns, engagement became the key metric for successful monetization. SEO was becoming exceptionally competitive, and traffic no longer ascertained the progress of a business. Technology had drastically transformed how we communicated, which means it also changed the way we live, work, shop, and interact. These changes caused significant changes in the way we behaved online.

Partnership with Sunny Leone's Management To Generate Traffic

Once Zee knew that he could monetize the traffic on his website, he began brainstorming ideas about making more money. This 17-year-old boy had high aspirations, and he knew that he had to find the most fantastic idea to achieve his dreams. Zeeshan went all the way to Mumbai to approach Sunny Leone's management with his proposal. He wanted to use her Facebook page to generate traffic on his website. The management accepted his proposal, and Zee decided to make that a 50-50 partnership.

Somehow, they had to end this partnership after a few months. But Zee was not ready to put a halt to his dreams. He just kept going, and grabastory.com was formed.

Launched a Website and Ranked Under 1,000 websites in just a couple of months!

Zee created a website, and after brainstorming for a couple of weeks, he came up with an exclusive and different name, "grabastory.com." After that, he used his contacts and asked his friends and acquaintances to share the link of his website blogs on their big Facebook pages. It actually helped him get the traffic on his website, and Zee started making some money. Monetization at that time was dependent on user engagement, such as advertising and in-app purchases. Website owners who were making money through affiliate marketing were also depended massively on user engagement.

Zeeshan monetized his website with Google AdSense, Revcontent, Taboola, MGID, Outbrain and other platforms to make more money. Once everything went on track, this budding entrepreneur got the idea to create a publisher network. The main objective of forming a publisher network was to increase his audiences' engagement and his earnings.

Formed a Publisher Network for People Who Were Using Facebook Pages for Fun

Back in 2015, so many people started creating Facebook pages for fun. They had no idea that they could utilize their big pages to earn good money. Zee got the idea of creating a publisher network and invented Adscoop. He developed a platform where people could generate links from his website and their referral links. Afterwards, he started paying them a little share of his earnings.

As a result, he built a network of over 300 publishers and a total audience of over 500 million.

Zeeshan's Way To Earn USD 100,000 Every Month with Traffic Monetization

Zeeshan Bhatt made about $100,000 every month using his traffic and network when everything was at its apex. Everything was going great until demonetization hit our lives. It changed the industry drastically. Advertisers started pulling back their money from ads. Google AdSense decreased the profits and paid nothing compared to earlier profits. The profit declined from 300% to -50%.

Zee did not stop and continued working on his dreams to achieve the life he always desired.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine