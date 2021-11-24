Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 24, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Outlook Spotlight

How YIELD App Puts Users' Security First

The YIELD App bridges the divide between centralised platforms like Binance and Coinbase and the permissionless world of DeFi.

How YIELD App Puts Users' Security First

Trending

How YIELD App Puts Users' Security First
outlookindia.com
2021-11-24T16:18:20+05:30

More stories from
View All

Published: 24 Nov 2021, Updated: 24 Nov 2021 4:18 pm

Cryptocurrency is one of the newest areas of global finance, and so it is frequently intimidating to new users. With stories about hacks and losses in volatile assets like Bitcoin often hitting the headlines, those that have not yet dipped their toe into crypto would be forgiven for thinking it is a very unsafe place indeed.

The challenges posed by hacks, in particular, are manifold. While everything that happens in cryptocurrency is fully transparent and traceable due to blockchain technology, that does not necessarily stop bad actors. Just as in the world of traditional finance, those who harbour ill intent tend to find ways to break through defences.

This means that some of the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world like Coinbase, Binance and Kraken have to spend millions of dollars every year on defending their platforms from hackers. Like the world's biggest banks that employ thousands of people to defend them every day, crypto increasingly has to build strong defences against theft.

The DeFi safety challenge

While Binance and Coinbase have the money and human resources to do this, achieving the same level of security in Decentralized Finance (DeFi) can be harder. As a market within a market, this subsector of the crypto universe now manages over $100 billion of assets thanks to the attraction of its many features for savers and investors.

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

The advent of DeFi has brought banking onto the blockchain. The many platforms and protocols within it allow users to perform any number of financial transactions - from depositing crypto in return for an Annual Percentage Yield (APY) to borrowing lending and so much more.

By its very nature, though, DeFi is not without risk. The fact that large parts of the ecosystem run purely on automated smart contracts and do not require users to supply any personal information to interact with them is a plus for accessibility and speed. However, it is often a minus for keeping people safe.

As we have seen only this week with the $621 million hacks at Poly Network, even the smallest oversight in the construction of a smart contract in Defi could leave a platform vulnerable to accomplished hackers - and not all are kind enough to return the funds as Poly's hacker did partially! This means that the security of systems has to be a top priority for all operators in the DeFi space.

Bridging the divide to create safety

At YIELD App, we bridge the divide between centralised platforms like Binance and Coinbase and the permissionless world of DeFi. We do this through a managed platform that allows users to take advantage of the high yields available in DeFi without taking on the same complexity and risk that is frequently required of users in DeFi.

To invest with us and earn up to 20% APY, users only need to open an account, deposit their crypto and click invest. Crucially, though, we do require our users to verify their identities. This includes providing both proof of identity and, from September 30, proof of address. This means we comply with standard global best practice levels of Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements in both cryptocurrency and traditional finance. In this way, we are making the entire ecosystem safer for all participants, service providers and users alike.

The YIELD App safe solution

The fact that we are not fully decentralised, i.e. our platform and company is run by humans that are constantly monitoring and improving our defences against potential exploits and fraud, provides an additional level of security.

We have a team of developers and compliance professionals located around the world that are pre-emptively researching and protecting the YIELD App from multiple threats within an ever-changing landscape, be that malicious intent from individuals, technology vulnerabilities or shifting regulations.

Our users' security is our highest priority, which is why we employ highly skilled people, utilise best in class cybersecurity protections and have implemented robust, proven business processes to keep our customers' assets safe.

YIELD App is also working closely with a nascent DeFi platform that is in the process of developing a cutting edge insurance solution for cryptocurrency and decentralised finance: Steady-State Finance. We plan to be one of the first platforms to utilise this product upon its launch to maximise protections through increased insurance cover of assets held on our platform.

YIELD App was founded to recognise that a simple, safe, accessible product was needed to help everyone access the high returns available in DeFi to allow them to grow their wealth as they deserve. With safety at the heart of everything we do, we welcome you to join our existing users and us at the start of their DeFi wealth management journey.

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Akshay Hallur Is A Staggering Personality In The Digital Industry

Akshay Hallur Is A Staggering Personality In The Digital Industry

Parth Vekariya, The Creative Head Of Today Building Ideas Through His Distinctive Style

Dinesh Soi’s Next Directorial ‘Tumne Na Jaana’ Features Actor Chandan Bakshi

Fans Have Been Wowed By Esha Jhanji's Powerful Content And Heartwarming Cuteness

Amar Syal, Ruling The Charts With His Music Sense, Becomes A Music Beacon For The Artistic World

Ambarish Jethwani, CEO Of Billion Bricks Dubai, Is Dedicated To Uplifting Livelihood Through Employment Generation Across The Domains

A New Sensation Is Set To Make Huge Waves In Bollywood With Prachi Kadam

Dr. Jyotsana & Sharmistha Das Won Mrs India International Queen 2021

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IND Vs NZ 2021: India, New Zealand Cricketers Train Ahead Of First Test

IND Vs NZ 2021: India, New Zealand Cricketers Train Ahead Of First Test

K-Pop Band BTS Makes History At Star Studded American Music Awards of 2021

K-Pop Band BTS Makes History At Star Studded American Music Awards of 2021

Construction Of Ahmedabad's Umiya Dham Temple Begins In Gujarat Amid The Twinkle Of Diyas

Construction Of Ahmedabad's Umiya Dham Temple Begins In Gujarat Amid The Twinkle Of Diyas

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Cosmopolitan Businessman Mobeen Mian Is Leading Others Towards Multimedia Collaboration

Cosmopolitan Businessman Mobeen Mian Is Leading Others Towards Multimedia Collaboration

Basani Financial CEO Sumedh Basani Treads On The Path Of Being A Successful Entrepreneur

Basani Financial CEO Sumedh Basani Treads On The Path Of Being A Successful Entrepreneur

Naren Lokwani, Founder, Frshr Technologies, Makes Bold Predictions On The Future Of Blockchain, NFT And AI Technologies

Naren Lokwani, Founder, Frshr Technologies, Makes Bold Predictions On The Future Of Blockchain, NFT And AI Technologies

Dr. Viral Desai - Mumbai's Best Celebrity Cosmetic Surgeon

Dr. Viral Desai - Mumbai's Best Celebrity Cosmetic Surgeon

Read More from Outlook

Private Cryptocurrencies: Why Bitcoin, Ethereum Investors Need Not Panic

Private Cryptocurrencies: Why Bitcoin, Ethereum Investors Need Not Panic

Harsh Kumar, Pushpita Dey / According to some definitions, most of the larger cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, may not come under the ambit.

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Shailaja Menon, N. Sukumar / Adoptive parents share their experiences with adoption in India and its social, cultural and bureaucratic bottlenecks.

SL Vs WI, 1st Test, Day 4: Mendis Puts Lanka On Top, Windies 27/6

SL Vs WI, 1st Test, Day 4: Mendis Puts Lanka On Top, Windies 27/6

Koushik Paul / Follow Day 4 live cricket scores of the first Test between Sri Lanka vs West Indies in Galle. Sri Lankan spinners have dominated the match so far.

Fake In India: Farm Law Repeal And Dilemma Of Media 'Darbaris'

Fake In India: Farm Law Repeal And Dilemma Of Media 'Darbaris'

Ashutosh Sharma / When PM Narendra Modi announced the decision to repeal the three contentious farm laws on November 19, many media houses and political pundits couldn't wrap their heads around it.

Advertisement