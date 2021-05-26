How TalkEsport Is Encouraging Millions Of Indians With #MaskUpGamers

As India spectates a decline in cases after the initial spike of COVID-19 in the second wave, governments are gearing up to open up their respective states. This time around during the last year, the unlock brought about a fresh rise in cases because of the behavioural changes in the population.

Doing their part, TalkEsport, a renowned home-grown media stage, has a unique way to appeal to the millions of gamers in India. Deepak Ojha, Founder & CEO of the decade-old platform, says, “Since the second wave, we always had this in mind to ensure that we will do our part in creating awareness of the importance of masks.”

The company plans to promote the campaign #MaskUpGamers by getting on board some of the largest influencers in India. TalkEsport is also donating a meal for every gamer who uploads their masked-up photo on any social media platform by simply tagging the company and the hashtag #MaskUpGamers.

Pranav Nalawade, Chief Editor at TalkEsport, said, “These influencers have the masses behind them, and our platform is among the few in the world which clocks millions of viewership every month, that is when we thought to consort for good and promote a mask-up environment when the states open up.”

The campaign will be taken up by TalkEsport’s Executive Editor, Kamaljeet Singh, who has also been working closely with several COVID-19 relief NGOs like Hemkunt Foundations.

Deepak further adds, “the idea of contributing a meal post does more good as it inspires people to come forward, and we take care of the rest.”

With the #MaskUpGamers campaign, TalkEsport aims to nourish thousands of families and promote the youth to acquire COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

TalkEsport is the world’s leading esports and news media portal that focuses on the competitive gaming scene.

