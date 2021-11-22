How Pratulya Sharma And His Company Is Helping Developers Increase Their Market Capitalisation Through NFT

Everyone wants to achieve a lot in their lives, but they don’t know-how and keep on beating about the bush. Therefore, getting the right direction to work in is the foremost requirement before proceeding with your journey. Of course, finding a mentor like Pratula Sharma will be the cherry on top if you are looking forward to establishing yourself in digital marketing. His company Scmedia And Technologies is well known in the digital market.

Presently, the wave of social media has taken over the world, making everything more accessible and faster. So, when we talk about digital marketing, it has made the availability of products and services of companies much convenient to the customers. So, digital marketers create platforms to build the connection between companies and customers.

There is a new digital asset in the market called NFT, which stands for Non-Fungible Token that serves as a brilliant option to create value for your artwork. It gives you ownership of your goods and keeps them away from getting plagiarised. Digital marketers like Pratula Sharma helps marketing agencies and MNC’s create an NFT marketplace and sell their artworks individually.

Combining NFT and digital marketing, you create a vast marketplace through blockchain technology that brings you new clients and offers new deals. With this digital asset, you can establish your foot in the business, and several social media platforms build your unique identity.

Pratula Sharma is one marketing professional who has worked with different companies and though building the right partnership bridge, enhanced their output, thus making a profit out of it. Through his mind-blowing marketing strategies, Sharma has helped developers generate more than 2.6M dollars by now.

Pratula’s company is dedicated to serving marketplaces digitally. Their work mainly is customer-centred and focuses on establishing developers market value. He has successfully organised many marketing campaigns and helped companies achieve goals and names in the digital market.