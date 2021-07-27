How Influencer Sunny Kalra Is Setting Up His Brand Using Instagram And Tik Tok.

The digital space has seen umpteen social media influencers who have created a strong presence and are ruling the roost. If we round up all, one name that has taken advantage of anything and everything social media has to offer is Sunny Kalra. With over 120k followers on Instagram and more than 10.2 million under his belt on TikTok, it would be an understatement to say that he is one of the leading social media stars. The consistent engagement that he's been established with the audiences has been phenomenal by all standards.

"Social media has become a good resource for influencers looking at growing their brands, and it has also opened up a plethora of opportunities for teaming up with brands to push their digital presence," says the popular influencer whose follower base has been growing from the day he set his foot in this space. Since the time he joined the social media bandwagon, he's been liked and followed by millions owing to his knack for keeping the viewers entertained and engaged. He's funny as well as motivational videos have won him a large audience base, the numbers of which have been on the rise constantly.

He says that maintaining a steady base of followers and growing them needs proper strategic moves and advises people looking to make a breakthrough in this space to interact and connect well with the audiences. Having a large following comes with its advantages and disadvantages, and one has to master the art of using both to their benefit in the right manner. His teaming up with other social media stars like Adnana, Awez Darbar and Mr. Faizu has taken his popularity charts to the next level.

Sunny is confident in his ability to continue growing his audience on TikTok and Instagram and says that he doesn't want to miss out on any chance of bringing a smile to people's faces. On asking what makes him click with the audience's big-time, he quickly responds by saying, "I strongly feel that it's extremely important to be related with the followers and be approachable. The slightest of disconnection can cost you the buildup that has taken months and years to see the light of the day. The content should focus on entertaining people. That's when you can reach those optimum levels of desirable success," concludes Sunny.

Follow him on Instagram and TikTok: @sunny_kalra55

