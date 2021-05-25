May 25, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Outlook Spotlight  »  How Important Is Data Insight Value Chain For Deriving Business Value Of Your Organisation

How Important Is Data Insight Value Chain For Deriving Business Value Of Your Organisation

The strategy and vision-driven operating model encompassing the data operating model determines the success and failure of the data insight value chain.

25 May 2021, Last Updated at 11:36 am
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
How Important Is Data Insight Value Chain For Deriving Business Value Of Your Organisation
Data volume is growing exponentially, mainly driven by the explosion in Internet Of Things usage and digitisation
Special Arrangement
How Important Is Data Insight Value Chain For Deriving Business Value Of Your Organisation
outlookindia.com
2021-05-25T11:36:06+05:30

The scope of data and its impact potential is growing; therefore, data is a strategic asset for organisations. Data volume is growing exponentially, mainly driven by the explosion in Internet Of Things usage and digitisation.

The vast increase in data volume and complexity of data requires computational power and infrastructure to analyse and access it. Both data and computational power enable machine learning algorithm execution.

Machine learning is a term that encompasses a range of algorithms from statistical methods like regressions to the neural network and deep learning. To harness the power of data and implement successful algorithms, the organisation should adopt an insight-driven value chain.

An insight-driven value chain consists of series of components. These components of the insight value chain are arranged horizontally and vertically in an organisation set up to create desired value. The Insight value chain components are classified as technical foundations and business foundations.

The strategy and vision-driven operating model...

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Discovery Publishes Wildlife Photographer Aarzoo Khurana's Phone-Clicked Image

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight

More from Outlook Spotlight

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos