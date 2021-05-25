How Important Is Data Insight Value Chain For Deriving Business Value Of Your Organisation

The scope of data and its impact potential is growing; therefore, data is a strategic asset for organisations. Data volume is growing exponentially, mainly driven by the explosion in Internet Of Things usage and digitisation.

The vast increase in data volume and complexity of data requires computational power and infrastructure to analyse and access it. Both data and computational power enable machine learning algorithm execution.

Machine learning is a term that encompasses a range of algorithms from statistical methods like regressions to the neural network and deep learning. To harness the power of data and implement successful algorithms, the organisation should adopt an insight-driven value chain.

An insight-driven value chain consists of series of components. These components of the insight value chain are arranged horizontally and vertically in an organisation set up to create desired value. The Insight value chain components are classified as technical foundations and business foundations.

The strategy and vision-driven operating model...

