How Does Sun In Different Houses Affect Us

Planet Sun in Astrology represents the Soul, the Father, Govt, Power, authority and how you come out and deal with the people. Simply understand a strong Sun gives you life giving energy, will power, immunity, the ability to fight with all evils of your life infighting with the diseases. A strong Sun basically gives you power to lead in all odds in life but can also give you aggression leading to egoistic tendencies. On the other hand a weak Sun can cause lack of confidence, poor self-expression and challenging situations vis-à-vis authorities. Sun signifies how the tolerance level a person will have with father and how far you can benefit from your father. Sun with a good association with Jupiter ( Guru) shows what all good you will learn from your father as father is your biggest Guru. Sun with Rahu is like you get all bad habits from your father like smoking, drinking and other addition. Sun with Ketu shows what good habits and spiritualism you learn from elders. Same way relation of Sun with Venus shows what you give to your wife and what you will get.

Role of Sun in astrology

Sun is so powerful a planet that it can over shadow the natural energies of all planets. But on the other hand, if comes under the shadowy planet Rahu, it also loses all its sheen and goes under Eclipse. So in nutshell, no planet is powerful or powerless only at its own. It needs breather, aspect support and even safeguard from many other planets and the results depend on the intrinsic relationship of any planet with other planets. One does not need a strong Sun in all phases of life as if you need a rising Sun, Sun light and Sun shine, you need Sun set and Moon also in life.

Role of Sun is by nature it is Authoritative, argumentative and dominative. It rules Krittika , Uttara Phalguni and Uttara Ashadha Nakshatras. Its friendly planets are Mars, Jupiter and Moon. Its enemy planets are Saturn and Venus. Sun is seen as neutral planet for Mercury. Sun is exalted in Aries 10 degrees and debilitated in Libra 10 degrees. So role/importance of Sun in astrology is immense when we consider different aspects of persons’ life related to all planets. Its power is so great that it can eat away natural good results of any planet and can bless and boost results of many planets. Another role/importance of Sun in astrology is that it deals with Govt. Father and higher authorities. It rules and affects Heart, brain, head, eye, chest and lunges. Another significance/importance of Sun in astrology is that it is associated with many diseases related to Heart, Eyesight, headache, bones and palpitation etc.

Sun in horoscope, is the ruler of all planets that stays in one sign for about one month and takes around a year to complete its journey over twelve Zodiac Signs. Now Sun has a journey every moment in which it keeps transiting, it has different impact/effects in the different houses in horoscope. Now let us understand in brief how does Sun in different houses affect us. For this we need to know role of Sun in different houses.

Sun in 1st house

Sun in the 1st house of the horoscope, blesses a person with leadership, striking personality and passion. He will be respected person and obey his father. On the contrary fury, aggression and laziness will prevail. These natives can also be self-centered at times. So, Sun in 1st house dealing with authorities, Govt and where leadership skills mainly in professional life are required is useful. But on the contrary, this can bring issues in personal life, with the kids and in family matters. Sometimes in financial matters also can make a person overstep due to over-confidence. Sun in 1st house can make people look ambitious and self-centered but they are caring like Sun. Also individuals with Sun in 1st house can be straightforward and extroverted. Such attitudes in many stages of life may not be good.

Sun in 2nd house



Sun in 2nd house is 5th position from the 10th house, the house for Career and can be useful for best success in career. Sun in 2nd house can also help a person join Public services and Politics. Sun in 2nd house in a horoscope makes a person generous. Sun in 2nd house is in center position from 11th house so it gives good earning & regular income. But If the earning is good, the person can be generous in spending also. So at some stage of life when family responsibilities are there, it is not good. Sun in 2nd house can make a person melodious, can be good at attaining materialistic pleasures and also straightforward. But is can also make a person inclined excessively towards mundane or take the things lightly. Sun in 2nd house sometimes give success without person’s actual hard work and efforts also.

Sun in 3rd house

Sun in 3rd house in horoscope supports person becoming influential, joining politics, have a brave nature. This position of Sun bless person with luxury and such people are faithful. Sun in third house can make a person good in expressing, good in publishing and editing work. Person with Sun in 3rd house may have a striking personality and bless with good fortune. They like travelling and sharing thoughts with others. But sometimes it make a person wanderer, too much open in talking. Sometimes these people can give extra comfort to their subordinates. It can also deprive a person of support from the colleagues and person can be prone to exploitation, backbiting and blackmailing also. Sometime best of their efforts are not recognized contrary to Sun in 2nd house as stated above and they can feel low and deprived.

Sun in 4th house

Sun in fourth house , the house of family blesses person with possessions, and properties. Home is always in their mind. These people take good care of the family and family’s welfare and social status. They are more introverts and find success at the latter half of their life. Person with Sun in 4th house can contribute to the social work, schools, for the welfare of the deprived ones but may have the tendency to boast what they do. Sun in 4th house can also get inherit property from their maternal side and can own immovable properties. Sun in 4th house can give health issues, troubled relationships on domestic fronts and even situations like separation in first half of their life. These people can have short term relationships , may fall in love but with the chances of breakups. These people can have such issues due to their family members, parents and other associates they come in contact with.

Sun in 5th house

The 5th house is the natural house of Sun. This represents creativity, academic education, joyfulness, speculation business like broking, cinema etc. Sun in 5th house can prompt person to enter entertainment industry, TV, acting, singing and these people can turn out to be excellent producers and directors. Sun in 5th house can also bless a person to prove their talent in sports and they can attain fame and good amount of wealth from these activities if they become professional in these fields.

Sun in 5th house offers creative mind, such people are full of energy and intelligent. They are bold and eccentric. These people are more sensitive towards others and in carrying the relationships. Person with Sun in 5th house love taking risk and being adventurous but sometimes such tendencies can incline them towards gambling and betting also. This position of Sun makes a person tad egoistic. Along with this, they share a great bond with their father. These people are found to be amicable and supportive towards their family and friends, more generous towards their off-springs. They will leave no efforts in bringing up their children but sometimes it becomes like imposing themselves on the children. Sun in the 5th house makes a person natural lover and romantic who can meet their love at the early stage of life and can marry in their mid-twenties.

Sun in 6th house

Sun in the 6th house lets a person win over their enemies. It represents politics as well because war and conflicts are a part of politics. A lot of litigation attorneys, physicians, advocates, and folks in the medical business or in safety divisions have Sun in 5th house in horoscope. Sun in 5th house is also known as Ripu Hanta, Shatru Hanta who will conquer over enemies. These people help others to any extent and share best of the bonding with mother. Sun in 6th house enhances person’s ability to combat anything that bothers them in life. . But a negative Sun in 6th house can bring a lot adversities in person’s life on all these aspects and can feel defeated on all fronts.

Person with Sun in 6th house are perfectionist in themselves extremely demanding when it comes to taking work from others, they get appreciation for their skills but sometimes people feel jealous of them. Sun in 6th house along with Ketu in 1st or 7th house give them child of their “dream” who will bring them fortune. People with Sun in this position are determined and are also very helping in nature. These person will have good immunity and stamina. Some planetary combinations here can bless a person with Govt job once they turn 22 years of age. Sun in 5th house of Male will immensely help them to select the life partner because these persons are very authoritative and dominating. But again too much dominance can bring unpleasantness post marriage.

Sun in 7th house

Sun in 7th house , the house of marital bliss has very significant impact on person’s personal and married life. The 7th house is the house of legal bindings like marriage, business partnership, and sexual relationship. An adversely placed Sun in 7th house means the person will have a troubled married life. It also means that the spouse could be more egoistic and aggressive or full with anger a times. A positive Sun in 7th house makes a person motivate, takes care of wife , improves romance and love life and keeps person away from the diseases. Since Sun represents energy, it can bless a person with good career, high authority and position in Govt. One will need a positive and balanced Sun in this house for best of marital life and strong Sun to achieve success in Career especially in Govt. Organisation but after facing stiff competition. A negative Sun in 7th house can cause marital is debilitated here results in lack of confidence and self-esteem. These people may have more than one marriage. An exalted Sun gives leadership quality and makes the people judges and lawyers.

Sun in 8th house

The 8th house signifies occult knowledge, secretive things, confidential information, and major ups and downs. Natives can get assets and wealth from in-laws. This position is good for the Sun. The folks have wonderful personality. They are curious about mysteries and occult.

The 9th house is the house of religion, spirituality, house of your teachers, law and your father. These people will be under great influence of their father and like to follow the rules. Constant search for wisdom comes as a trait of this position.

The people having the Sun in 10th House are in authoritative position in Private or Government sector. This represents government work, authority, career, executive work. This house is a house of Presidency, and is common for Athletes, fighters, Soldiers and CEOs.



The 11th house is the house of Wealth. Although it is not a very favorable position for the Sun, but this position makes a person, a good leader. Sun in this house blesses the native with long life and a lot of wealth.

The 12th house is the house of hidden talents, hidden enemy, hidden treasure, religiousness. Sun in this house augments the ability to recognize hidden enemies, hidden talents. It gives a pretty good understanding of art. This house helps the fashioning of international relations with other countries or business in foreign lands.

Sun is best in which house/sign

Sun is best in which house or in which house Sun gives the best results is like saying: which is the best or most important house in horoscope; which is most important planet in horoscope/astrology. You see placement of Sun in different houses come from the horoscope and horoscope you get when you are born. Your life on the earth is 00 minutes when you get placement of Sun in your different houses. So placement of Sun comes from your past live(s). But what you derive out of it depends on your present karmas. Sun in any house has dual role both negative and positive. We have read above that Sun in each house can give both positive and negative results depending on how we use the power and energy of Sun. Just one example here: if you need strong Sun for Career, the 10th house, you need a balanced Sun for marital life, the 7th house. Now balances Sun in 7th House supports your 10th house also, since 7th house is the secondary house of profession.