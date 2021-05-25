How Dispovan Insulin Pen Needle By HMD Healthcare Changed Lives Of Diabetic Patients

One of the most widespread chronic diseases in the world, diabetes, occurs when the pancreas does not produce adequate insulin levels or when the body is unable to make effective use of the insulin it produces. The incidence of diabetes has seen an alarming increase in recent decades worldwide, with the World Health Organization (WHO) estimating that the disease was directly responsible for 1.5 million deaths in 2019 alone.

Although Type 2 diabetes, also known as non-insulin-dependent diabetes – largely resulting from excess body weight and a sedentary lifestyle – is more common, people with Type 1 diabetes require daily insulin administration to make up for the body’s deficient insulin production. For years, a vial and syringe were used to administer insulin. However, in recent years insulin pens have grown in popularity. Patients are switching to insulin pens to simplify their insulin injections more convenient.

An insulin pen is a device equipped with a needle used to deliver insulin into subcutaneous tissue. While it is especially recommended for visually impaired persons or those with finger dexterity problems, most diabetic patients today prefer it over a syringe for the following reasons:

Option of shorter and thinner gauge needle, e.g. 4mm 32G.

Convenient to use and easy to carry

Ensures accurate, easy-adjust the dose

It saves time as insulin levels are typically prefilled and pre-set

Portable and easy to store

Recent research too has corroborated the benefits of using insulin pens, especially pre-filled ones, as they are safe and convenient. An insulin pen consists of a disposable insulin pen needle, a dial to measure dosage, and a cartridge. Insulin pen needles are usually coated with proprietary silicon lubricant to ensure smooth penetration into the skin.

The length and thickness or “Gauge” - an internationally-used scale to measure needle thickness – of pen needles are taken into consideration by diabetic patients for insulin administration. A thicker waist needs a longer needle of 5mm, and slimmer patients can use a shorter needle of 4mm. A thicker needle-like 31G will disperse the medicine faster compared to 32G, while the force to inject a 32gauge is lower. It must be noted that insulin pen needles must be replaced after single-use as reusing needles can lead to complications such as bleeding, bruising, and lipodystrophy.

Dispovan Single-Use Insulin Pen Needle

Launched in 2018, the Dispovan Single-Use Pen Needle is first insulin pen needle by an Indian manufacturer. Made by medical equipment manufacturing giant Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices (HMD) Ltd., Dispovan Single-Use Pen Needle for insulin has been designed to be affordable, patient-friendly and less painful. Now no more import dependency, and the following pioneering features have made it a boon for diabetic patients:

Short length and extremely fine needle helps reduce patients’ “fear” of injections and allows for minimal pain during injection Easy to handle and use, even for older adults and children. The extra-thin walls and multi-bevel tapered point ensure improved grip and skin contact. Easily mounted on an insulin Pen, allowing the patient to set and deliver the precise dose. Able to efficiently administer insulin quickly and accurately, promising a pain-free experience. Well-lubricated to ensure smooth penetration. This minimizes pain while improving the flow of the medication. It has a universal fit design which ensures its compatibility with insulin pens of all international brands. Affordably priced to improve accessibility and discourage the reuse of needles, which can lead to unwanted complications. It comes in both 5mmX 31G for thicker waist and 4mmX 32G for slimmer patients.

Combined with a wholesome diet and exercise, the administration of insulin is widely regarded by medical experts as an effective way to help manage diabetes so one can continue enjoying living life fearlessly. For millions of diabetic patients who depend on the administration of insulin on a daily basis – this need not now be an exhausting or disruptive exercise – the Dispovan Single-Use Pen Needle is indeed rendering an excellent service with no more dependence upon expensive imports.

