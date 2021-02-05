How astrology helps in Love, inter caste and second marriage: Dr. Vinay Bajrangi

Gone are the days when marriages were only arranged. With higher education, diversified social circle, exposure and overall mindset in the present times, the trend for love and inter-caste marriages is increasing. But then the cases of second marriage and unrest in married life are also factoring. So what is the way out to respect the feelings for love and inter-caste while ensuring minimum hick-ups in the married life? We spoke to Dr. Vinay Bajrangi, one of the best astrologers in India who has ever since been revealing the hidden secrets of Indian Vedic astrology, some of which are even unknown to the other well-known astrologers. He has a unique way of matching charts for marriages through which almost all charts match, and no one gets deprived of getting married on the pretext of non-matching of charts. This time we spoke to him regarding unique interrelationship of horoscope with love- marriages, inter-caste and second marriage. Here are some of the question he answered for the benefit of the readers:

Question: Does a horoscope approve of love marriages?

Dr.Vinay Bajrangi: Of course. A horoscope does approve of falling in love and eventually getting married to the beloved. The fifth house of any horoscope talks about the love life of the native, whereas the seventh house deals with marriage. The seventh house is the third house (house of courage) from the fifth house. That means a certain amount of courage after falling in love results in eventual marriage.

Similarly, every seventh house from any house is its complementary house; therefore, the eleventh house becomes the complementary house to the fifth house. From the eleventh house, one can evaluate the shortcomings of love life, and the correction that is to be applied for the successful running of love life can be prescribed.

The new generation can think that Vedic astrology is very conservative and pragmatic while dealing with love. Still, for their knowledge, the horoscope has and can deal with any horizon involving love marriage, and therefore getting approval of a love marriage through a horoscope can be surely read and is need of the hour also.

Question: How to see love marriage in Kundli or Horoscope?

DVB: As explained in the preceding question, the fifth house deals with love and love life. It also talks about the number of love life one can have. The seventh house is the house for marriage, but the second house is the house to read marriage's success. A positive connection between the fifth house, seventh house, and the second house denotes love resulting in a successful marriage.

Here I would like to explain that from a chart or horoscope, many things could be read. These things are:

The intensity of love one can have.

The number of love-lives one will possibly have.

The probability of converting the love life into marriage.

The quality of love marriage.

The horoscope also has an indicator for evaluating the “adulterous nature” of the native.

Therefore, if anyone has to evaluate the chances of getting romantically involved with someone and getting married, Vedic astrology can help.

Question: How does astrology work in love marriages?

DVB: Astrology can address the hurdles one faces in life. It can show the native the problems he/she can face and the eventual solution to those problems.

I do sessions with the couple in love, and through their horoscope, I try to explain the pitfalls that could make their marriage run in rough weather. A wise couple tries and understand these pitfalls and carve a way out to solve the problem. Through the effective use of astrology, the planets that endanger the marriage are read, and the type of problem they may breed is understood. The couple prepares themselves to deal with the eventual precarious situation.

Many couples have benefitted through these pre-loved marriage readings.

Question: Should we match charts/horoscopes in love marriage also?

DVB: why not. We should match charts in every type of marriage. Through comprehensive matching of charts, the extent of acceptance or denial is calculated. The shortcoming that comes in the notice has to be rectified through the remedy of appropriate karma correction. In most cases where the horoscope does not match, a karma correction can be applied to correct that negativity out.

I can say with confidence that barring those horoscopes wherein the union brings a threat to either of the spouse, rest can be given the go-ahead after applying a suitable karma correction.

Question How does astrology work in issues after marriage?

DVB: I see many marriages that take place due to some impulsive decision later crumble, may it be any reason. Vedic astrology can at best be used here to heal these types of marriages. Detailed analysis helps to carve out solutions. Let me explain this in detail:

In these times when both earn, who earns more can create a problem. The eleventh house of earning if not blessed; it may create unrest in marriage.

The level of tolerance has gone down. If this is the issue, methods to massage the ego can be devised as per the horoscope.

More planets in a watery sign make the person remember more negative things. This can be effectively controlled through counseling.

Not able to forgive may be one of the reasons, but this can be tackled with effectiveness.

No time for each other is another issue that can be easily controlled by balancing the first and seventh house energies.

Not getting along with the friends and family of the spouse is one of the most widespread reasons for the couple to separate. This starts with small verbal spates and later grows into a full-blown battle. But Vedic astrology can deal with this precarious situation rather well. Balancing the energies of the fourth house in tandem with the third house is the key here.

I have tabulated few reasons, but I want you to understand that through the Kundli or the horoscope, the peculiar nature of the native that can spoil the marriage can be calculated. The calculation is then done for the time when this gets activated the most. When one has a complete spreadsheet of both husband and wife, remedies are easier to come by. I master in the art of making the couple behave even after having a prolonged disturbed marriage, may it be love or arranged. Mind you I am taking about precautions & karmic corrections “before the marriage” and not rituals and remedies when the problem has surfaced “after the marriage” including running around the Courts even.

Question: How astrology helps in inter caste marriage?

DVB: Making the couple acceptable to the family of both and also to the society will be the main work of the astrologer in the inter-caste marriage issue. The Vedic astrologer can surely help here by pronouncing the quality of marriage both would have. If the quality of marriage is predicted to be good, then the important family members' nerves can be calmed out.

In my experience in inter-caste marriage, it is the parents of either side who do not come to terms with the union, and this starts playing in the minds of the couple since the beginning of the marriage. Those with the fragile mindset first marry on some impulsive decision and later sway to their parents' sides. By doing so, they cause irreparable harm to the relationship. These parents unknowingly tend to destroy the prime lifetime of their kids. They induce negative karma on themselves, which cannot be diluted by any repentance later on.

Question: Is astrology for second marriage different?

DVB: Second marriage is read from a different house, and the first marriage is read from a different one. But the quality of the married life, be it any marriage, is read from the same house, i.e., the seventh house.

While reading the second marriage, many things in the horoscope stand compromised like the caste, the monetary benefits, the legacy, and the dynasty imprints. But still, there are methods through which the benefits of second marriage could be obtained.

A point here to understand is that the yoga for the destruction of marriage has already been activated by the person undergoing the second marriage. He has to be cautious as this activated yoga can break the marriage again. Therefore, these people should be fussy about getting their charts matched, or otherwise, they may land up with the same fate as happened before. Don’t forget second marriage as it is, a beginning on the weak wicket for both so one should be very careful & the best remedy in second marriage is to marry after matching the charts.

Question: Can an astrologer help for happy married life?

DVB: Definitely, yes. It can give sure-shot remedial measures either through karma correction or self-discipline to lead a happy married life. It is just to discuss, identify & bridge the gap of compatibility between two partners.

I would suggest every couple should under-go an Astro-counseling session for taking advantage of this science. But do keep in mind to give your horoscope to an experienced hand.

Question: what does astrology say about marrying an elder female?

DVB: Vedic astrology does not restrict marrying a female who is elder to her spouse. Rather there are combinations in a horoscope that foretell that the wife of the native may be elder to the native.

