Himanee Bhatia Shines As 'Anamika' In Hindustan Times First-Ever Web Series 'Neighbour's Kitchen.'

OTTs have been a blessing for outsiders. One of the latest entrants in entertainment has been Delhi girl Himanee Bhatia, who bagged Hindustan Times first-ever web series 'Neighbour's Kitchen' as the female lead 'Anamika Ahire'. She plays a nutritionist and the love interest of Tanmay, the male protagonist.

When asked if Himanee is anything like her character, she denies it, saying she is opposite Anamika. Anamika isn't just a nutritionist who helps other people with their diet but is very disciplined about her diet. Himanee, on the other hand, reveals she can't say no to desserts, and her favourite dessert is Tiramisu cake. Her character Anamika is one to show no emotion and is a very balanced character. However, Himanee refers to herself as a hopeless romantic whose expressions are written all over her face.

When asked about her latest projects, she revealed she had bagged Netflix's Decoupled, a web series with R Madhavan. She has also bagged Zoya Akhtar's Eternally confused and eagerness for love. Himanee is also a popular host and has worked on various short films. Her short film 'Lockdown Biryani' took everyone by storm, streaming on India's biggest short film distributor, Pocket Films. We wish Himanee all the best for her future projects!