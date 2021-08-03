Here's How Ritam Gupta Worked Hard To Make His Name Synonymous With Success

Ritam Gupta, a New Delhi-based entrepreneur, is well-known in the blockchain business. Currently based in Dubai, he is the CEO and Founder of DeFi11 and Nonceblox Private Limited. He is a proficient Software Developer, Technology Consultant and good with Team Leadership & Management, Strategy and Operations, Enterprise Architecture and Delivery management.Ritam Gupta, the CEO and Founder of DeFi11, has always had huge dreams since he was a child. He had always desired to be his boss rather than working for someone else from 9 to 5. As a result, he put forth a lot of effort to get to this point in his profession. "I studied information technology at the Maharaja Surajmal Institute of Technology," the entrepreneur says when asked about it.

Ritam Gupta, the founder of Nonceblox, first got involved with the blockchain sector more than five years ago. He had no idea what was going on when he initially walked in. But, over time, he learnt a lot and became enthralled by the bright future it holds. Gupta has worked as a developer, consultant, and now the creator of two businesses.

"I started my career as a blockchain developer at a very young age as a blockchain developer, then moved to consultation, and eventually landed in business," says entrepreneur Ritam Gupta about his company experience. He adds, "I've worked for well-known companies such as Deloitte EMEA Blockchain Lab, CareerBuilder Group, Airtel Payments Bank and others for many years."

In Ritam Gupta's life, there was no such role model. He declares, "I believe that everyone's life is unique and that there is no need to look up to someone for motivation or inspiration. Rather, to accomplish and do something that motivates others to work and makes life worthwhile."

In the blockchain industry, entrepreneur Ritam Gupta is a known name. He has many big goals for both his companies and hopes to achieve them in the coming year.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine