Here's A List Of Top 10 Trusted App Development Companies In the USA 2021 - 2022

In 2020, the worldwide mobile application market was estimated at USD 154.05 billion, and it's expected to grow compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5% projected in 2021 to 2027. Mobile gaming apps, mobile music and entertainment apps, mobile health and fitness apps, mobile social networking apps, mobile retail and e-commerce apps, and other mobile apps are included in the research scope. The proliferation of smartphones, greater internet penetration, and the rising usage of technologies such as machine learning and artificial intelligence in mobile apps are projected to drive demand for mobile applications in the future.

Business owners look for the best app developers, a challenging task, as the USA is one of the biggest hubs with thousands of IT & app development companies. Well, now you might be thinking about – how to hire the best mobile app development company? Here, you can get a detailed list of the top 10 mobile app development companies in the USA 2021 - 2022 researched from companies located in California, New York, New Jersey, Texas, and all over the USA to help you pick the best.

List of Top 10 Mobile App Development Companies in The USA in 2021 - 2022

1. Hyperlink InfoSystem

Hyperlink InfoSystem is a well-renowned mobile app development company in the USA & India, delivering the best web and app development solutions, Salesforce development, AI solutions, Big Data Analytics, Blockchain, CRM Solutions, IoT development, AR/VR, and much more. Since 2011, Hyperlink has worked with over 2,500 clients globally, delivering 4,000+ apps and 2,000+ website projects for custom requirements.

2. Zco

Zco Corporation is a trusted custom software development vendor whose reputation for excellence spans three decades. We've created robust software solutions for entrepreneurs, startups, and fortune 500 companies alike. They offer their clients access to one of the industry's largest teams of engineers, artists, designers, and project managers.

3. Andersen

More than 1000+ experienced and qualified IT professionals are ready to make your idea into reality. Since 2007, Andersen's staff have delivered over 640 successful projects. They have more than ten development centres in European countries and the United States.

4. ArcTouch

Since 2009, ArcTouch has helped many companies make meaningful connections with their customers and employees through amazing apps and other digital experiences. An expert team of ArcTouch design and develop apps for iOS, Android, and Xamarin, and bots for conversational platforms like Amazon Alexa and Facebook Messenger.

5. iTechArt

iTechArt is a one-stop custom software development company with a talent pool of 1700 plus experienced engineers. Since 2002, they have helped startups & fast-growing tech companies build successful, scalable products that users love. The company packed its teams with various strengths, interests, and engineering backgrounds.

6. Infopulse

Delivering excellence in Software R&D, Application Services, Cloud & IT Infrastructure, and Cybersecurity for clients worldwide, Infopulse has built a reputation as a trusted full-service digital solution provider. Established in 1991, the company has over 2,000 professionals and is represented in 7 countries across Europe and North America.

7. Halcyon Mobile

Halcyon Mobile is a leading mobile app design and development company that creates award-winning mobile products. The company partnered with startups and brands of various shapes, sizes, and backgrounds that trusted them with their concept phase projects or existing products.

8. MentorMate

MentorMate recognized the potential of Bulgaria back in 2001 and helped it grow into the tech hub it is today. Along the way, they built long-term relationships with global clients, scaling with them as their technology needs grew. They conduct daily standups that keep everyone on the same page even if they're not in the same office, city, or country.

9. Mobomo

Mobomo is the largest national agency; Fortune 1000 companies and emerging tech startups trust Mobomo to develop elegant solutions to solve complex digital problems. It is a full-service DevOps agency focused on making phenomenal solutions to solve intricate, complex issues.

10. HData Systems

HData Systems is a software & Data Science company located in India, helping businesses enhance their productivity and performance with analytical processes. The company delivers app development, data science, big data analytics, AI, custom software development, machine learning, automation, etc.

Source: TopAppDevelopmentCompanies.com