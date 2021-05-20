Here's A List Of Top 10 Famous IT And Software Companies In India 2021 – 2022

The increase in IT adoption by companies, a shift towards outsourcing and emergence of new technologies will lead a growth in IT services and software products.

The latest software development trends include AI, Data Science, IoT, Mobile Apps, Point of Sale systems (POS), AR/VR, Salesforce CRM Development, and many more that help businesses grow despite COVID. IT services in India cost a fraction (about 20%) of what they cost in the United States, making India a preferred destination for IT sourcing.

Indian companies are focusing on newer models such as platform-based services and the creation of intellectual property. Indian software companies are the most preferred partners for global businesses for almost two decades. The team has researched tons of companies and curated top 10 IT & Software Companies in India for 2021 - 2022 based on their work experience, employee strength, client reviews & ratings, and their presence in the tech market. The list is based on deep research from IT & software development companies located in major cities of India, including Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Delhi, Noida, etc.

Here is a list of top 10 trusted IT & software companies in India 2021 – 2022

1. Hyperlink InfoSystem

Hyperlink InfoSystem is one of India’s top software development companies, with offices in the USA, Australia, and the UAE. The company offers custom software, web app & development services, including Salesforce solutions, Big Data Solution, AI solutions, AR/VR, Blockchain, IoT development, CRM Solutions & and many more. Since 2011, Hyperlink InfoSystem has made almost 2300 plus global worldwide clients and delivered over 3500 apps/software and more than 1600 website projects for custom requirements. They have a team of over 250 employees who are highly skilled and always ready to build the most complex solutions.

2. HCL Technologies

HCL is one of India’s initial IT garage startups, founded in 1976. HCL is proud of its long & incredible journey, where it has played a role at almost every inflection point in the IT sector. It is also assured of reaching greater heights as it moves into the future. Today, HCL earns annual revenues of more than the US $9.9 billion global community with more than 1,53,000 experts operating from 50 plus countries.

3. Infosys

Infosys has its headquarters in Bangalore and is one of the most desired after companies as far as employers are concerned. They offer information technology, business consulting, and outsourcing services. It is the second-largest IT Company in India after TCS. With almost 4 decades of experience managing global enterprise systems, they skillfully guide the clients through the digital journey.

4. Mphasis

Mphasis uses next-gen tech to help businesses transform globally. With agile business processes & inventions, they project the future of applied technology, anticipate tomorrow’s trends to keep the clients at the panel in a dynamic marketplace. Their next-gen solutions enable enterprises to fast-track the digital transformation journey.

5. Tata Consultancy Services

Tata Consultancy Services is known as TCS. TCS was founded in 1968, headquarters in Mumbai and now operates in 149 locations across 46 countries. The company provides the best services like mobile apps, the Internet of Things, Enterprise Apps, Blockchain, Cloud Solutions, Automation, and AI, Custom Software Development, and many more.

6. Accenture

Accenture is a Fortune Global 500 company offering services such as cloud, Oracle, blockchain, Salesforce, software development, SAP, etc. Accenture has more than 492K employees rendering clients from 200 cities in 120 nations. Accenture Strategy connects business modeling with technological insights.

7. Wipro

Wipro is an Indian IT international cooperation headquartered in Bengaluru, founded in 1945. Wipro now caters to clients across six continents with their skilled next-gen technologies. Wipro has a growing field in smart business apps, including IoT technology. Wipro delivers top services in security, cloud, & networking.

8. Capgemini India Pvt ltd

Capgemini was founded as a startup 5 decades ago. Today it is one of the top MNC offering professional, consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. Capgemini is headquartered in Paris; they have over 270K employees in over 50 countries. The firm provides services in IT consulting, managed services, and custom software development.

9. Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra is a part of Mahindra Group, offering IT services for almost all sectors. This company has 125,000 employees across 90 countries and 900 plus active global clients. It renders services such as Cloud solutions, Enterprise business solutions, web & app development, Digital supply chain, Data Science, Custom software development, and much more.

10. HData Systems

HData Systems is a software & Data Science company located in India that helps businesses improve their productivity and analytical processes. The company renders data science, app development, AI, custom software development, big data analytics, automation, machine learning, etc.

